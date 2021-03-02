Memories of the Herts Ad Sunday League competing for place in special 60th anniversary book

Published: 4:37 PM March 2, 2021

The latest look back through the Herts Ad Sunday League archives is a picture special - with some memorable moments.

The league celebrates its 60th anniversary this year and there will plenty of photos from the irrepressible Bubs Hubball in a special book being produced.

Eamonn Rogers with his haul of trophies from Napsbury Hospital presentation evening. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

The final decisions on what is going in are still happening but some of the possibles include one of the many trophies for Eamonn Rogers, who picked up nine awards in one Napsbury Hospital presentation evening.

Alan Easterbrook gets his 300th Herts Ad Sunday League goal. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Alan Easterbrook had plenty to celebrate over his Sunday League career with this his 300th goal in a game against London Road.

Former Arsenal manager Terry Neill (front right) with the successful Bricket Wood side of 1991. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Famous faces often appeared at presentation evenings, with former Arsenal manager Terry Neill popping up at Bricket Wood in 1991, seen with club secretary Rob Kelly.

Farriers Arm Reserves won the Reserves Cup in 1996. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

And everyone remembers their cup wins, like Farriers Arms Res whose 2-1 success over Wheathampstead in 1996 earned them the Reserve Cup.

The special commemorative book, complete with articles and photos of teams and players, will be available from May.

However, because there is so much to cram in, it is also expensive to print and the league will only print to order.

The cover of the Herts Ad Sunday League's anniversary book. - Credit: HERTS AD SUNDAY LEAGUE

Therefore, they are asking anyone interested in the 224-page tome to place and pay for their copy by April 20.

It costs £15 with payments able to be paid directly into the league’s bank account. The details are: Herts Advertiser Sunday Football League, Barclay’s Bank, Sort Code: 20-74-09, A/C Number: 73990648, with your club name in the reference box.

They will be available from May 2021 and can be collected from the offices of William Lawrence Advertising at The Mission Hall, 26 Clifton Street, St Albans, AL1 3RY, the phone number 01727 833 122.

Alternatively, you can send a cheque for £15 with your address so they can be posted once printing is complete.

For any further queries or information email info@wla.agency