Christmas fixtures cancelled as Herts Ad Sunday League follows grassroot football's shutdown

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:45 AM December 23, 2020   
Blacksmiths Res of the Herts Ad Sunday League in December 2020

Blacksmiths Res were the runners-up in the Intermediate Cup after defeat to Harpenden Colts OB Res. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

The Herts Ad Sunday League saw their final day of fixtures in 2020 cancelled less than 24 hours from kick-off after the government's shock tier four announcement. 

It ended a frustrating year for the league but one in which they still managed to get plenty of football played in spite of the complications. 

And they have plans to ensure everyone in each division plays everyone else at least once, giving the league a chance to at least produce some sort of balanced finish in the event of another voided season. 

The brief interlude between the November restrictions and the new tier four shutdown still saw some games played as well as the crowning of champions in two cup competitions. 

Harpenden Colts OB Res and Skew Bridge lifted the trophies beating Blacksmiths Res in the Intermediate Cup and Blackberry Jacks in the Knockout Cup respectively. 

There were limited changes in the goal-scoring charts too. 

Ashley Kingston of Division Four side, The Wrestlers, still leads overall with 23 with team-mate Jack Kendrick-Gibson has 15. 

Hatfield Seniors pair Gregor Mackintosh and Curtis Warner are the other two players in the division to reach double figures, both scoring 12. 

Ben Warren of Skew Bridge is the top dog in the Premier Division with seven, one ahead of Phoenix's Ally Hill with six. 

In Division One Matt Standen of leaders FC Welwyn is into double figures with 13 while Alex Garvey of BWSC has 11 and Louie Lobjoit of Borehamwood Rovers has 10. 

There is a two-goal lead for Ashley Fongho of AFC Mymms in Division Two. He has nine while his nearest challengers, Liam Picton of Wheathampstead ‘89 and Player Packs' Jay Campkins-Drein each have seven. 

And finally in Division Three it is Guiseppe Delgaudio of Forza Watford who has the edge with 10 goals. 

He is ahead of the Mermaid duo of Stephen Maitland and Joe Geddes, who have scored nine and seven.

