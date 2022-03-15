Joy at last as BWSC pick up first win of the Herts Ad Sunday League season

There was joy at last for BWSC as they claimed their first win of the Herts Ad Sunday League Division Two season.

Luke Ward got the only goal as they beat Harpenden Colts OB Res 1-0, ending a run of 12 games without success.

One goal was also enough in the Premier Division as AFC London Road beat Six Bells, Jon Clements on target, and Road's reserves won as well, picking up a 4-1 success over Blackberry Jacks in Division One.

Luke Pidgeon got the solitary Jacks goal.

Wheathampstead Wanderers moved top of Division Three with a 4-2 win over Beehive. Their goals came from Nick Casadei (two), Steve Buckler and Mali Dunisha while Jack Allen and Daryl Atkins replied for the Hive.

Strafford Arms Res stayed in pursuit of Division Four leaders Phoenix Res with a 5-2 win over Hanburys. William Gravette got two and Joe Cullum, Anthony O’Donnell and Matthew Rodgers one each with Chris McElligott and Mark Norman on target for Hanburys.

A lone goal from Julius Madepi gave Mermaid Res a 1-0 win against Royston Rangers Res.

Marshalswick Rovers’ Brendan Thew shoots for goal against St Albans Lions. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

George Skrdlik, Jack Messam, Brandon Thew and Dave Hudson all scored as Marshalswick Rovers scrapped to a 4-2 over St Albans Lions in Division Five, Yusuf Khan and Tyler Almonte their scorers, while Radlett Town and London Colney United drew 2-2.

George David scored both Radlett’s goals and Luke Samarasinghe and Joseph Weaver netted for Colney.

Welwyn Warriors Res stay second after a 3-0 victory over Royston Rangers Res, courtesy of goals from Germaine Spence, Oliver Winston and Joe Marshall-Zeal.

Plough & Harrow defeated Senior Sunday Cup finalists Strafford Arms on penalties in the Herts Ad Challenge Cup, winning 7-6 after a 1-1 draw. Connor Arnold scored for Plough and Jamie Stevens for the Arms.

Two goals from Jack Reynolds gave Forever Young People a 4-1 win over Oceans XI in the Herts Ad Charity Cup. Lewis Johnson and Brendon Katurura got the others and George Fennel scored for Oceans.

Little Heath beat Mermaid 3-1 in the Herts Ad Intermediate Cup, Robert Pinto (two) and Nick Baker their scorers, while Andrew Bacon, Paul Gambrill and Ethan Grant were on target for Wheathampstead ‘89 in a 3-0 win over St Albans Athletic.

Six Bells Res beat Moretown 4-0 with goals from Shaquille Addo, Joshua Emmins and a brace from Ellis Paine.

Josh Wiseman got four as Two Willows thumped Oaks 8-0 in the Herts Ad Junior Cup, Tony Dean chipping in with three and Tom Watts one, while Hatfield Seniors beat Brookmans Park Res 6-1, Sammy Kinsley getting the Park consolation.





Results (March 13)

Premier Division: AFC London Road 1 Six Bells 0.

Division One: Blackberry Jacks 1 AFC London Road Res 4; Harpenden Colts OB v Hilltop (home win).

Division Two: BWSC 1 Harpenden Colts OB Res 0.

Division Three: Beehive 2 Wheathampstead Wanderers 4.

Division Four: Hanburys 2 Strafford Arms Res 5; Mermaid Res 1 Royston Rangers 0.

Division Five: London Colney United 2 Radlett Town 2; Rose & Crown Mosquito 4 Hatfield Comets 1; Royston Rangers Res 0 Welwyn Warriors Res 3; St Albans Lions 2 Marshalswick Rovers 4.

Herts Ad Challenge Cup quarter-final: Plough & Harrow 1 Strafford Arms 1 (Plough win 7-6 on pens).

Herts Ad Charity Cup second round: Oceans XI 1 Forever Young People 4.

Herts Ad Intermediate Cup third round: Moretown 0 Six Bells Res 4; St Albans Athletic 0 Wheathampstead ‘89 3.

Herts Ad Junior Cup second round: Oaks 0 Two Willows 8.

Herts Ad Junior Cup quarter-final: Brookmans Park Res 1 Hatfield Seniors 6.

Fixtures (March 20)

Premier Division: Brookmans Park v AFC London Road; Skew Bridge v Queens Head.

Division One: Hilltop v Strafford Arms.

Division Two: Harpenden Colts OB Res v Wheathampstead ‘89; Little Heath v Forever Young People; Mermaid v BWSC; Six Bells Res v Welwyn Warriors.

Division Three: Alban Dynamo v TNF; Hatfield Seniors v Beehive; Wheathampstead Wanderers v Two Willows.

Division Four: Hanburys v Mermaid Res; Hertfordshire Vets v Royston Rangers; St Albans Athletic v St George’s.

Division Five: Marshalswick Rovers v Brookmans Park Res; Rose & Crown Mosquito v London Colney United; Welwyn Warriors Res v St Albans Warriors.

Herts Ad Challenge Cup quarter-final: AFC London Road Res v Wheatsheaf.

Herts Ad Knockout Cup second round: Blackberry Jacks v Harpenden Colts OB.

Herts Ad Knockout Cup quarter-final: Borehamwood Rovers v Six Bells.

Herts Ad Reserve Cup semi-final: Phoenix Res v Phoenix A.