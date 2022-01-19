BWSC stun Wheathampstead 89 to claim first point of the season

There was joy at last for BWSC as they got their first points in Division Two of the Herts Ad Sunday League - and against second-placed Wheathampstead '89.

James Moule, Sam Brooks and Alex Garvey got their goals in a 3-3 draw, far different from the 7-1 loss they suffered earlier in the season.

The Wheathampstead goals came from Ethan Grant (two) and Sean Flaherty.

Leaders Forever Young People couldn't take advantage though as they were held to a 4-4 draw against Six Bells Res.

Stef Geraldes starred with a hat-trick for Bells with Shaquille Addo their other scorer.

A third draw in the division came in the match between Welwyn Warriors and Little Heath, this one ending 2-2.

Harry Lockwood and Robert Pinto got the goals for Little Heath while Gabriel Asare-Bekoe and Jon Cross-Hackett were on target for Warriors.

Premier Division leaders Skew Bridge also drew, the 2-2 with Plough & Harrow ending their eight-game winning streak from the start of the season.

Ed Frost and Pat Sheehy scored for them.

A determined performance and long-range goals from Callum Baylis and Andy Stevenson were not enough as Brookmans Park lost 4-2 to Queens Head. Jake Anthony, Nathan Dimmock, Niall Lysaght and Charlie Holmes got the Queens goals.

Hilltop stayed top of Division One after a Ryan Nelson double gave them a 2-0 win over Blackberry Jacks while Josh Smith got a brace for Harpenden Colts OB in their 4-2 victory against Wheatsheaf.

Jamie Jones and Tom Marino got the others.

A 2-1 win over Alban Dynamo sent Oceans XI top of Division Three, Josh Bell and Montel Robinson their scorers with Kieran Wall on the mark for Dynamo, while a solitary goal from Michael Cheesman was enough for Wheathampstead Wanderers to beat Hatfield Seniors.

Royston Rangers picked up their second league win of the season in Division Four, defeating Herts Vets 3-1 with goals from Ashleigh Robinson (two) and Brad Goldby Solomon.

Royston Rangers Res ended a three-game losing run in Division Five with a 3-2 win over Radlett Town. Jason Nicolaou got two and Jack Hutchinson one for them with Fernando Wilkie scoring both Radlett goals.

Brookmans Park Res came from 2-0 down to win 4-2 against St Albans Warriors and stay top of the table. Their goals came from Mark Goodwin, Ronan Nevin, Mike Donkin and Sam Kingsley, his 20th of the season.

Welwyn Warriors Res remain second after strikes from Chris Draddy, Mac Arnott, Josh Chater and Luchiano Ricketts gave them a 4-0 win over Phoenix A.

Six different players scored as Strafford Arms moved into the semi-final of the Herts Sunday Senior Cup with a 6-0 win over Bishop's Stortford Wanderers.

Jack Davis, Greg Marsh, Jamie Stevens, Bradley Swaile, Adam Waters and Steven Weldon were the men on target.



Results

Premier Division: Brookmans Park 2 Queens Head 4; Phoenix 3 AFC London Road 2; Skew Bridge 2 Plough & Harrow 2.

Division One: Hilltop 2 Blackberry Jacks 0; Wheatsheaf 2 Harpenden Colts OB 4.

Division Two: BWSC 3 Wheathampstead 89 3; Forever Young People 4 Six Bells Res 4; Welwyn Warriors 2 Little Heath 2.

Division Three: Alban Dynamo 1 Oceans XI 2; Wheathampstead Wanderers 1 Hatfield Seniors 0.

Division Four: Moretown 2 Oak United 4; Royston Rangers 3 Hertfordshire Vets 1; St George's 0 Hanburys 2.

Division Five: Radlett Town 2 Royston Rangers Res 3; Rose & Crown Mosquito 7 St Albans Lions 0; St Albans Warriors 2 Brookmans Park Res 4; Welwyn Warriors Res 4 Phoenix A 0.

Herts Sunday Senior Cup quarter-final: Strafford Arms 6 Bishops Stortford Wanderers 0.

Herts Sunday Junior Cup quarter-final: Two Willows 0 Royston United 6.

Fixtures

Premier Division: Six Bells v Paxton Rovers; Plough & Harrow v AFC London Road.

Division One: Hilltop v Player Packs; Pinewood v Blackberry Jacks; Forever Young People v BWSC.

Division Two: Little Heath v Welwyn Warriors; Wheathampstead 89 v Harpenden Colts OB Res; Beehive v TNF.

Division Three: Hatfield Seniors v Alban Dynamo; Oaks v AFC Mymms; Oceans XI v Wheathampstead Wanderers; Mermaid Res v Phoenix Res.

Division Four: Royston Rangers v Hanburys; St Albans Athletic v Strafford Arms Res.

Division Five: Brookmans Park Res v Hatfield Comets; London Colney United v St Albans Lions; Radlett Town v Phoenix A; Rose & Crown Mosquito v Royston Rangers Res; St Albans Warriors v Marshalswick Rovers.

Herts Ad Challenge Cup: AFC London Road Res v Brookmans Park; Phoenix v Strafford Arms; Skew Bridge v Queens Head.

Herts Ad Charity Cup: Player Packs v Harpenden Colts OB; Hertfordshire Vets v Two Willows.

Herts Ad Intermediate Cup: Oak United v Moretown.

Herts Ad Junior Cup: Mermaid v Borehamwood Rovers.