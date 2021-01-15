Jimmy Greaves visits Harpenden Rovers in Herts Ad Sunday League archives
- Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL
Another national lockdown has given Brian Hubball time to raid his archives again - and the prolific Herts Ad Sunday League snapper has found some crackers, including one of a Tottenham and football legend.
Jimmy Greaves is the player in question and he was on hand to do the honours when Harpenden Rovers extended their clubhouse.
Bubs also found plenty from the 2000-01 season.
Division Four side Gate were the top scorers with 93 as they also won the title seven points ahead of Clarence Park CB Res, losing only once in 18 games.
Paul Burton topped their individual charts with 40.
Clarence Park were a good young side and put in a late burst for the title when they went unbeaten in their last 10 games.
Riders Intersport picked up a league and cup double by winning both the Division Two title and the Intermediate Cup.
They beat Queens Head Logic Res 1-0 in the final, thanks to a wonder strike by Dave Crossman that flew in from just over the half-way line.
It was the first cup trophy they had ever won and partial thanks for the successes goes to top marksmen Gary McGregor and Darren Bassill who scored 49 goals between them, 26 and 23 respectively.