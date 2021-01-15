News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

Jimmy Greaves visits Harpenden Rovers in Herts Ad Sunday League archives

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:45 AM January 15, 2021   
Jimmy Greaves in the middle of Harpenden Rovers pair Paul Martin and Tony Fowler

Paul Martin and Tony Fowler of Harpenden Rovers either side of Jimmy Greaves at the official opening of their clubhouse extension. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Another national lockdown has given Brian Hubball time to raid his archives again - and the prolific Herts Ad Sunday League snapper has found some crackers, including one of a Tottenham and football legend.

Jimmy Greaves is the player in question and he was on hand to do the honours when Harpenden Rovers extended their clubhouse.

Bubs also found plenty from the 2000-01 season.

Team photo in 2000-01 of Herts Ad Sunday League side, Gate.

Herts Ad Sunday League Division Four winners in 2000-01, Gate. Back row: Paul Hanson, Dave Hughes, Ian Morgan, Mark Cutmore, Paul Burton, Stuart Wilkins, Matty Phillips, Dan Jamieson, Chris Barnett. Front: Wayne Hobbs, James Sissons, Chris Cornish, Chris Cutmore, Andy Wray, Olly Edgell. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Division Four side Gate were the top scorers with 93 as they also won the title seven points ahead of Clarence Park CB Res, losing only once in 18 games.

Paul Burton topped their individual charts with 40.

Clarence Park CB Res 2000-01 team shot

Clarence Park CB Res were the runners-up in Division Four of the Herts Ad Sunday League in 2000-01. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Clarence Park were a good young side and put in a late burst for the title when they went unbeaten in their last 10 games.

Riders Intersport Division Two title

Riders Intersport won the Herts Ad Sunday League Division Two title in 2000-01. Back row: John Dorling, Derek Lafbery, Gary McGregor, Peter Midgley, Jim Eddy, Jon Pinkham, Russell Barnes, Tony Doyle. Front: Dave Crossman, John McCloughlin, Chris Doyle, Mick Doyle, Ian Redfern, Darren Bassill, Jim Ryan. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Riders Intersport picked up a league and cup double by winning both the Division Two title and the Intermediate Cup.

Riders Intersport also won the Intermediate Cup in 2001.

Riders Intersport also won the Intermediate Cup in 2001. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

They beat Queens Head Logic Res 1-0 in the final, thanks to a wonder strike by Dave Crossman that flew in from just over the half-way line.

Scorer Dave Crossman of Riders Intersport with the Intermediate Cup.

Scorer Dave Crossman of Riders Intersport with the Intermediate Cup. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Andy Clark of Queen's Head Logic Res

Andy Clark of Queens Head Logic Res was beaten by a wonder goal from Riders Intersport's Dave Crossman in the 2001 Intermediate Cup final. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

It was the first cup trophy they had ever won and partial thanks for the successes goes to top marksmen Gary McGregor and Darren Bassill who scored 49 goals between them, 26 and 23 respectively.

