Hat-trick for Todd but Player Packs still playing catch up in Division One title race

Player Packs are determined to take the Herts Ad Sunday League Division One title race to the last possible moment as they picked up another win.

James Todd was the star as a hat-trick gave them a 3-1 win over Blackberry Jacks, Olounwa Amadi getting the consolation for Jacks.

Tegana James of Player Packs holds off a Blackberry Jacks player. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

They remain second though, three points behind leaders Stratford Arms who remained unbeaten with a 6-0 demolition of Pinewood.

Arms, who have two games in hand on Packs, had Lee Mercer, Alex Flack, Luke Griffin, Mano Langlais, Bradley Swaile and Steven Weldon on the scoresheet.

In Division Two, leaders Forever Young People remain top after beating Harpenden Colts OB Res 1-0, Nathan Singh getting his 22nd of the season, while Mermaid are up to second after a 2-0 win moving them above opponents Wheathampstead '89.

Oliver Smith got both goals for Mermaid, who have five games in hand on FYP.

At the bottom Six Bell Res beat BWSC 5-3 with Shaquille Addo and Terry Hammond among the goals. Martin Garvey (two) and Bradley Heaps scored for BWSC.

TNF beat Two Willows 2-0 in Division Three with goals from George Handley MacMath and Oliver Russell while Moretown threw a spanner in the promotion hopes of Mermaid Res in Division Four with a 2-1 win.

Chrishan Luchmaya-Casey and Michael Vassiliou got the Town goals in what was their first win of the season while Ken Lee scored for Mermaid.

Game of the day came in Division Five as Marshalswick Rovers and Royston Rangers Res drew 5-5. Fraser Palmer also top the top marksman prize with four for Royston, Jack Hutchinson netting their other.

Welwyn Warriors Res have been crowned champions after Brookmans Park Res missed the chance to go top in their final game of the season.

They lost 5-1 to Rose & Crown Mosquito, Mike Donkin getting their only goal.

Bailey Calas, Alex Journet and Byron Robinson-Meiklejohn all scored as London Colney United won 3-2 against Phoenix A for whom Jordan Williams was on target.

AFC London Road's first team beat their reserves 2-0 to book their place in the Herts Ad Challenge Cup final. Matt Standen and Martin Wooldridge got the goals.

A Jon Cross-Hackett goal wasn’t enough to save Welwyn Warriors from a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Little Heath in the quarter-final of the Herts Ad Intermediate Cup while in the Golding Senior Cup Oliver Seeby scored for Six Bells in a 1-0 win over Phoenix.





Results (April 10)

Premier Division: Queens Head v Skew Bridge (away win).

Division One: Player Packs 3 Blackberry Jacks 1; Strafford Arms 6 Pinewood 0.

Division Two: Harpenden Colts OB Res 0 Forever Young People 1; Wheathampstead ‘89 0 Mermaid 2; BWSC 3 Six Bells Res 5.

Division Three: Oaks v Beehive (away win); TNF 2 Two Willows 0.

Division Four: Mermaid Res 1 Moretown 2; Royston Rangers 1 St George’s 3.

Division Five: Brookmans Park Res 1 Rose & Crown Mosquito 5; Phoenix A 2 London Colney United 3; Royston Rangers Res 5 Marshalswick Rovers 5.

Herts Ad Challenge Cup semi-final: AFC London Road Res 0 AFC London Road 2.

Herts Ad Intermediate Cup quarter-final: Welwyn Warriors 1 Little Heath 3.

Golding Senior Cup: Oceans XI 1 Wheatsheaf 3; Six Bells 1 Phoenix 0.

Golding Junior Cup: Welwyn Warriors Res v Radlett Town (home win).

Fixtures (April 17)

Premier Division: AFC London Road v Borehamwood Rovers.

Division One: Blackberry Jacks v Strafford Arms.

Division Two: BWSC v Mermaid.

Division Four: Hertfordshire Vets v St Albans Athletic; Moretown v Royston Rangers; St Albans Athletic v Hertfordshire Vets.

Division Five: Rose & Crown Mosquito v Phoenix A.

Herts Ad Charity Cup: Beehive v St George’s.

Herts Ad Intermediate Cup: Hatfield Seniors v Six Bells Res; Wheathampstead ‘89 v Little Heath.

Golding Senior Cup: Hilltop v Phoenix; Oceans XI v Plough & Harrow; Pinewood v Wheatsheaf.

Golding Junior Cup: Hatfield Comets v Mermaid Res; TNF v Royston Rangers Res.