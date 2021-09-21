Herts Ad Sunday League: Beehive sting depleted Oaks with a nine-goal victory

Published: 12:37 PM September 21, 2021

Craig Clark scores for Beehive against Oaks in the Herts Ad Sunday League. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Beehive took full advantage of a depleted Oaks to record the biggest win of the day in the Herts Ad Sunday League.

Oaks were forced to play most of the game with only 10 men and that helped Beehive to a 9-1 win in their Division Three clash.

Craig Clark, Jordan Cocomazzi and Adam Payne each scored two while Lewis Cocomazzi and Matt Wilkie were also on target as they ran riot in the second half.

Wheathampstead Wanderers edged a tight game with AFC Mymms, winning 2-1. Mali Dunisha and Tom Carter scored for Wheato with Sedin Mustafic on target for Mymms.

Borehamwood Raiders fought back from 2-0 down to draw with TNF, Tom Anderson and Max Bull the latter's scorers, while Two Willows picked up their first goals nad points of the year with a 3-2 win over Alban Dynamo.

Craig Arnott, Ben H’Honore and Tom Gajjar got the Willows goals with Brodie Carrington and Cain Joseph replying for Dynamo.

Oceans XI got a 2-0 win over Hatfield Seniors courtesy of goals from Daniel Campfield and James Carter.

Brookmans Park came out at the wrong end of a nine-goal thriller, losing 5-4 to Borehamwood Rovers in the Premier Division.

Jack Skinner got two with one each for Mitchell Knight, Donik Sopa and Danny Williams. Adam Davies, Scott De La Fuente, Chris Powell and James Smith scored for Park.

Skew Bridge remain top with a third successive win, defeating Paxton Rovers Blue 2-1 with goals from Stuart Brown and Ben Warren.

Six Bells ran out 4-1 winners over Pheonix with Harry Seeby getting a brace and Ryan Houghton and Yasin Boodhoo the others.

A Luke Marsh goal gave Harpenden Colts OB a 1-0 win against Wheatsheaf in Division One while Pinewood lost their third game on the trot, going down 3-0 to leaders Strafford Arms. Bradley Swaile, Steven Weldon and Jack Moggeridge got their goals.

In Division Two Welwyn Warriors beat Harpenden Colts OB 5-1 with star man Gabs Asare-Bekoe grabbing two, as did Johnny Cross-Hackett, while Joe Gazza got the fifth. Marcus Nicolaisen-Turner replied for the Colts.

Nathan Singh got the only goal for Forever Young People as they beat AFC London Road A 1-0 and there was a first win for Little Heath, defeating Six Bells Res 3-1 with two from Harry Lockwood and one for Richard Pinto. Saul Beels replied for the Bells.

Mermaid stayed unbeaten with a 4-2 success against Wheathampstead ‘89, their goals coming from Joseph Amponsah, Stephen Maitland, Oliver Smith and Ricky Wright while Aaron Davis and Aaron Goldsmith scored for Wheathampstead.

In Division Four there was a 4-2 win for Hanburys over Phoenix Res, Charlie Tilbrook and Mickey Sinnott scoring either side of a James Hart double while Darren Cavaree and Warren Forman were on target for Phoenix.

Mermaid Res and Oak United served up a classic, drawing 4-4 with Mermaid’s goals from Oliver Franks, Nathan Kubai (two) and Nathan Blackmore.

Royston Rangers and St Albans Athletic settled for a 2-2 draw. Luke Fountain and Thomas Kerr scored for Rangers and Blake Manning and Michael Murray for Athletic.

Joe Cullum, Matthew Milne and Zack Neiman all scored two as Strafford Arms Res beat Moretown 7-1, William Gravette getting the other.

Rose & Crown Mosquito won 2-0 over Radlett Town in Division Five thanks to goals from Stefan Saywell and Shaun White while Welwyn Warriors Res and Marshalswick Rovers drew 2-2.

Ollie Winston and Frank Butler gave the Reserves a 2-0 lead at half-time bur Rovers replied with free-kicks from Jiri Skrdlik and Dan Smith.

Cameron Ferguson and Dan Moss were among the scorers as Royston Rangers Res picked up their first win of the season with a 4-1 defeat of Hatfield Comets.





Results - September 19

Premier Division: Brookmans Park 4 Borehamwood Rovers 5; Six Bells 4 Phoenix 1; Skew Bridge 2 Paxton Rovers 0; Queens Head v FC Welwyn (away win).

Division One: Harpenden Colts Old Boys 1 Wheatsheaf 0; Hilltop 2 Blackberry Jacks 4; Pinewood 0 Strafford Arms 3; AFC London Road Res v Player Packs (away win).

Division Two: AFC London Road A 0 Forever Young People 1; Little Heath 3 Six Bells Res 1; Mermaid 4 Wheathampstead '89 2; Welwyn Warriors 5 Harpenden Colts OB Res 1.

Division Three: Alban Dynamo 2 Two Willows 3; Beehive 9 Oaks 1; Borehamwood Raiders 2 TNF 2; Hatfield Seniors 0 Oceans XI 2; Wheathampstead Wanderers 2 AFC Mymms 1.

Division Four: Oak United 4 Mermaid Res 4; Phoenix Res 2 Hanburys 4; Royston Rangers 2 St Albans Athletic 2; Strafford Arms Res 7 Moretown 1.

Division Five: Hatfield Comets 1 Royston Rangers Res 4; Phoenix A 2 St Albans Warriors 1; Radlett Town 0 Rose & Crown Mosquito 2; St Albans Lions 0 Brookmans Park Res 5; Welwyn Warriors Res 2 Marshalswick Rovers 2.