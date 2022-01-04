Make or break for Herts Ad Sunday League teams as season restarts after Christmas rest

Beehive head into 2022 at the top of Herts Ad Sunday League Division Three. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

January heralds some make or break matches for Herts Ad Sunday League teams with aspirations of glory in 2022.

Skew Bridge head into the new year top of the Premier Division and with a perfect record from their seven league games so far.

Their closest challengers at the minute are Queens Head and the pair are set for the first of three showdowns on January 16, although that is in the Challenge Cup.

The first of two league games comes in February with the return at Rothamsted Park on the penultimate weekend.

The Division One title race is still wide open with Player Packs, Hilltop and Stafford Arms the main protagonists, although both Blackberry Jacks and Harpenden Colts OBs are poised to pounce on any slip up.

Current leaders Packs play the Jacks on January 30 while the unbeaten Arms have the Colts away on January 9.

Forever Young People remain unbeaten in Division Two but could see their nearest challengers Mermaid close the gap from five points as they play their game in hand this month.

Two Willows are still in a county cup as well as the Division Three title hunt. - Credit: BRIAN HUBBALL

Games in hand could prove crucial in Division Three too with five sides still arguably in the title hunt.

Beehive hold a one point lead over Oceans XI but the latter have played the most games in the division.

The pair will have played the same number by the time they meet on January 30 but stagger will not have unwound on the chasing pack of Hatfield Seniors, Wheathampstead Wanderers and Two Willows by the start of February.

Oak United remain the only likely challenger to Phoenix Res in Division Four and will gain one of their three games in hand back in January.

The Division Five crown looks set to be a straight shoot-out between Brookmans Park Res and Welwyn Warriors Res.

Welwyn are four points adrift but have two games in hand and play three league games to Park's two in the month.

Cup action comes thick and fast at the start of 2022 with the continuation of the league's six competitions.

Only Strafford Arms remain on course for glory in the Herts Sunday Senior Cup with a home quarter-final against Bishop's Stortford Wanderers on January 16.

Two Willows meanwhile are the league's only representative in the county's Sunday Junior Cup, their quarter-final at Royston United also on January 16.