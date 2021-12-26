Saints away to Hemel called off because of COVID-19 cases

St Albans City have had their game away to Hemel Hempstead Town in National League South postponed because of COVID-19 cases in their squad. - Credit: ZAC GOODWIN/PA

St Albans City's festive plans have been plunged into disarray after a number of COVID-19 cases in Ian Allinson's squad.

Their game away to Hemel Hempstead Town today (Boxing Day) has already been called off and with a seven-day isolation period for those who tested positive but are double-vaccinated, 10 days for the others, it is expected that the Oxford City game on Tuesday, December 28, will also be postponed.

There is also the possibility that the home game against the Tudors on January 2 will be another victim although for the time being both that and the Oxford match remain on.

A short statement on the club's website said: "Sadly, due to a number of COVID-19 cases in our camp, the Boxing Day fixture away at Hemel Hempstead Town has been called off.

"Hemel Hempstead Town have confirmed that anyone who has pre-purchased a ticket online will be refunded."

Goalkeeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke has left St Albans City after his loan was not renewed. - Credit: JIM STANDEN

Saints have also confirmed the goalkeeper Coniah Boyce-Clark has returned to parent club Reading after the expiration of his loan contract.

Allinson had wanted to keep the 18-year-old for another month to bolster his side over the busy Christmas and early January period.

Boyce-Clark played five times in his brief stay at Clarence Park, including the second round FA Cup game with Boreham Wood, and kept three clean sheets.