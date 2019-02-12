Heartache for Nia Boty as one crash and three seconds sees her miss out on medals at the English Alpine Skiing Championship

St Albans' Nia Boty. Picture: RACER READY Archant

Nia Boty suffered heartbreak on the slopes as she twice missed out a medal at the English Alpine Skiing Championship.

The 15-year-old St Albans Girls’ School pupil had been well placed in the giant slalom at the event in Bormio, Italy, before failing to complete her second run.

But she gathered herself back up to produce a determined display in the slalom, finishing in an excellent fourth place but just three seconds away from a bronze.

She said: “I was very pleased.I chose the right line and turned really well.“I wish I hadn’t crashed out of the giant slalom. It was quite disappointing but it made me really motivated to do well in the slalom.

“It was a shame I couldn’t quite get a medal but my first run in particularly was good.

