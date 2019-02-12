Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Heartache for Nia Boty as one crash and three seconds sees her miss out on medals at the English Alpine Skiing Championship

PUBLISHED: 06:53 04 March 2019

St Albans' Nia Boty. Picture: RACER READY

St Albans' Nia Boty. Picture: RACER READY

Archant

Nia Boty suffered heartbreak on the slopes as she twice missed out a medal at the English Alpine Skiing Championship.

The 15-year-old St Albans Girls’ School pupil had been well placed in the giant slalom at the event in Bormio, Italy, before failing to complete her second run.

But she gathered herself back up to produce a determined display in the slalom, finishing in an excellent fourth place but just three seconds away from a bronze.

She said: “I was very pleased.I chose the right line and turned really well.“I wish I hadn’t crashed out of the giant slalom. It was quite disappointing but it made me really motivated to do well in the slalom.

“It was a shame I couldn’t quite get a medal but my first run in particularly was good.

Snowsport England is the national governing body for skiing and snowboarding in England, aiming to inspire as many people as possible to try snow sports. For more go to www.snowsportengland.org.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

St Albans city centre redevelopment plans being drawn up by contractors following community review

How the CCOS site might look when the redevelopment is finished. Picture: St Albans district council

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Woman creating DIY dog poo bag dispensers to clean up St Albans streets

Carey Boswell wants to encourage the use of poo bags by creating DIY dispensers and putting them up around St Albans. This is one on Spooners Drive. Picture: Carey Boswell

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Another dramatic afternoon for St Albans City as they draw with nine-man Welling United

Sam Merson scored the equaliser for St Albans City at Welling United. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Most Read

St Albans city centre redevelopment plans being drawn up by contractors following community review

How the CCOS site might look when the redevelopment is finished. Picture: St Albans district council

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Woman creating DIY dog poo bag dispensers to clean up St Albans streets

Carey Boswell wants to encourage the use of poo bags by creating DIY dispensers and putting them up around St Albans. This is one on Spooners Drive. Picture: Carey Boswell

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Another dramatic afternoon for St Albans City as they draw with nine-man Welling United

Sam Merson scored the equaliser for St Albans City at Welling United. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Heartache for Nia Boty as one crash and three seconds sees her miss out on medals at the English Alpine Skiing Championship

St Albans' Nia Boty. Picture: RACER READY

St Albans city centre redevelopment plans being drawn up by contractors following community review

How the CCOS site might look when the redevelopment is finished. Picture: St Albans district council

Woman creating DIY dog poo bag dispensers to clean up St Albans streets

Carey Boswell wants to encourage the use of poo bags by creating DIY dispensers and putting them up around St Albans. This is one on Spooners Drive. Picture: Carey Boswell

Redbourn care home receives ‘good’ rating from Care Quality Inspection

St Matthews Care Home in Redbourn received a 'good' rating from the Care Quality Commission. Picture: Google Street View

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists