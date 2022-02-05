Belief returning to St Albans City says Mitchell Weiss after success at Havant

Mitchell Weiss believes there is a steely resolve returning to St Albans City, as shown in the win at Havant & Waterlooville. - Credit: NICK POTTS/PA

Mitchell Weiss is more confident than ever that there is a steely resolve returning to the St Albans City ranks as they claimed a potentially vital three points at Havant & Waterlooville.

Shaun Jeffers got the only goal in the 1-0 win three minutes into the second half and Saints showed their defensive strength in the final 20 minutes as the Hawks threw the kitchen sink at them.

It made it back-to-back wins by the same score and the first pair of victories since October.

Weiss, instrumental in setting up the only goal, said: "As everyone always says we have a good group of lads and we have got into the mindset now where we know every game is going to be tough and may not be pretty but if we go out and work hard together and all do our bit, then we’ll pick up points.

"That's how it's been in the last few games."

His manager was equally effusive about the performance in Hampshire as Saints climbed back into the National League South play-off places.

"Our boys were outstanding," gushed Ian Allinson. "We played some great football, scored an unbelievable goal, a great team goal, and then we have had to defend in numbers for the last 20 minutes.

"I relied on everyone to put their head in and clear their lines but the four defenders in the second half were outstanding and Michael Johnson came up with two vital saves in the last 10 minutes.

"And we still had chances at the other end.

"I’m pleased for everyone. We’ve gone through a little bit of a sticky patch in the last few weeks but I saw a side out there that really wants to go and do something this season."