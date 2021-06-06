Harvesters' girls end their disrupted season with a flourish
- Credit: CHRIS RADBURN/PA
The girls of Harvesters Football Club ended their heavily-disrupted season with some strong performances.
The U13s hosted Chipperfield Corinthians and two goals from Evie Mardel-Woods and a goal for Francesca Cancelliere Nash saw them triumph 3-0.
The U15s meanwhile were involved in a humdinger against Harpenden Cobras.
They went a goal down early only to turn that round into a 3-1 lead before the visitors scored two to level things up and leave it 3-3 at the final whistle.
They could have snatched the win late on but a Faith Hyman goal was ruled out and another goal-bound effort was hacked off the line.
Harvesters scorers were Charlotte Nelson, Maisie Filler and Nancy Cannatella.
One week earlier the U12s beat Broxbourne Pinks 5-3 with a double from Jasmine Rance and singles for Abigail Kirby, Madeleine McCarthy and Jasmine Watson.
And the U16s saw their four-match unbeaten run come to an end at Ruislip Rangers.
Eliza Telford and Katie Leigh got their goals, with important parts played by Rheilly Evans, Mia Pullen and Hollie Thornton, as they went down 5-2.