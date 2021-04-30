Harvesters' girls suffer a couple of Jekyll and Hyde results

Published: 6:00 AM April 30, 2021

Harvesters struggled for consistency in two very different weeks. - Credit: CHRIS RADBURN/PA

Harvesters Football Club's girls continue to play as much football as possible now that restrictions have been eased.

Four goals from Jasmine Rance helped the U12s to a 5-0 win over Ickenham, captain Amber Wrighton getting the other, but their unbeaten run came to a sudden stop with a 6-0 loss to a strong Royston team.

It was a similar story for the U13s. Evie-Mardel Woods (three), Abi Rose and Cancelliere Nash helped them beat Belstone 5-2 but they then lost 2-1 to Chipperfield Corinthians, Clarke-Mardel's second-half goal merely a consolation.

The U15s continued the mixed bag of results. They won 4-1 against Harpenden Colts Cobras, Alysia Merry, Charlotte Nelson and a brace from Sai Fisher their scorers, but the top of the table clash at Berkhamsted ended in a 3-1 loss, Fisher on target again.

The U16s meanwhile had two defeats. Despite having the majority of possession, they went down 6-1 to Watford, Tatyana Barton pulling one back after an Elize Telford shot was saved, and she scored again as they lost by the same score to Herts Vipers.