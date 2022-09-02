Harpenden youngsters lift world title in unusual racket sport

Charlie Hill (left) and Daniel Austin won the team title for GB at the Rackleton World Championships. - Credit: SARAH AUSTIN

Two teenagers from Harpenden have lifted a world championship in an unusual competition - almost the decathlon of racket sports.

The Racketlon World Championships, which took place in Vienna, Austria, involves playing your opponent in a game of table tennis, followed immediately by a game of badminton, a game of squash and finally a game of tennis.

Each sport is played to 21 points and players’ scores from the disciplines are added together to decide the winner.

Daniel Austin (left) and Charlie Hill in table tennis action at the Rackleton World Championships. - Credit: SARAH AUSTIN

Daniel Austin, who attends Sir John Lawes, and Charlie Hill, a former pupil at Aldwickbury, were part of the GB squad for the U13 team event.

Both have grown up together at Harpenden Lawn Tennis Club since they were six and played tennis at county, regional and national level.

The pair have played several tournaments in the UK over the last year with Austin winning several titles and also playing in the French Open in Paris in April.

And the GB team were able to celebrate overall victory after wins over the host nation, Czech Republic and Germany.

They then went on to win silver in the doubles before Austin stunned even himself with six wins to become individual world champion.

He had trailed his German opponent by 14 points in the final after the table tennis and badminton and had to dig deep in the squash and tennis to clinch the win.

Daniel Austin won both individual and team gold at the Rackleton World Championships as well as silver in the doubles. - Credit: SARAH AUSTIN

Austin said: "I was very happy when I found out I’d been selected. It was really exciting when the GB kit arrived as I’ve always dreamed of playing sport for my country.

"I love playing Racketlon and to play against boys my age from lots of other countries from around the world was a brilliant experience.

"I never expected to come away as both U13 team and individual world champion.

"It was such an amazing few days and I’ll never forget it."