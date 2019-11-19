Harpenden negotiate tricky trip to Colchester with narrow victory

Russell Timms was the provider for Harpendens first goal against Colchester. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Harpenden survived a tricky contest in Colchester that could have gone either way and returned to Hertfordshire with a 2-1 win.

The result keeps the Woollams-based hockey club on the shirt tails of the four teams above them at the top of East League Division Two South, four points behind leaders Brentwood.

It was another pretty young side that took the field and they took the lead midway through the first half after a strong, ball-carrying run from man of the match George Stell ended with a slipped pass to Russell Timms who in turn fired a ball into the danger area for Jason Hall to tuck away.

Strong defence kept the hosts out until the stroke of half-time but Harpenden heads didn't drop and with 10 minutes to go patient build-up play by Danny Burgess and Harry Kneale down the right eventually gave Mark Hoefield the chance in the circle and he made no mistake with a clever lofted finish.

Harps host Berkhamsted on Saturday.