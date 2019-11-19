Advanced search

Harpenden negotiate tricky trip to Colchester with narrow victory

PUBLISHED: 16:22 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 19 November 2019

Russell Timms was the provider for Harpendens first goal against Colchester. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Russell Timms was the provider for Harpendens first goal against Colchester. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Harpenden survived a tricky contest in Colchester that could have gone either way and returned to Hertfordshire with a 2-1 win.

The result keeps the Woollams-based hockey club on the shirt tails of the four teams above them at the top of East League Division Two South, four points behind leaders Brentwood.

It was another pretty young side that took the field and they took the lead midway through the first half after a strong, ball-carrying run from man of the match George Stell ended with a slipped pass to Russell Timms who in turn fired a ball into the danger area for Jason Hall to tuck away.

Strong defence kept the hosts out until the stroke of half-time but Harpenden heads didn't drop and with 10 minutes to go patient build-up play by Danny Burgess and Harry Kneale down the right eventually gave Mark Hoefield the chance in the circle and he made no mistake with a clever lofted finish.

Harps host Berkhamsted on Saturday.

Most Read

Neighbours appeal for help to find St Albans man’s missing car

Drovers Way, St Albans. New parking restrictions.

Former mayor shocked after St Albans station bridge mural painted over

Managing Director of First Capital Connect David Statham, Mayor of St Albans Cllr Annie Brewster and Lady Verulam unveil the first part of the timeline on Victoria Street Bridge

Don’t miss Harpenden Christmas Carnival

Harpenden Christmas Market

Sandridge crash causes road closure

A car crash in House Lane, Sandridge, has left a person injured this morning. Picture: Archant

Christmas Cracker street party kicks off festive season in St Albans

The Christmas Cracker street party in St Albans. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Most Read

Neighbours appeal for help to find St Albans man’s missing car

Drovers Way, St Albans. New parking restrictions.

Former mayor shocked after St Albans station bridge mural painted over

Managing Director of First Capital Connect David Statham, Mayor of St Albans Cllr Annie Brewster and Lady Verulam unveil the first part of the timeline on Victoria Street Bridge

Don’t miss Harpenden Christmas Carnival

Harpenden Christmas Market

Sandridge crash causes road closure

A car crash in House Lane, Sandridge, has left a person injured this morning. Picture: Archant

Christmas Cracker street party kicks off festive season in St Albans

The Christmas Cracker street party in St Albans. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

General Election 2019: Don’t miss your chance to join in hustings at St Albans Cathedral

The audience at the St Albans cathedral hustings

Poor run of form continues as Tabard lose to Finchley

Jonny Aguila scored both Tabards tries in the loss to Finchley. Picture: DANNY LOO

Harpenden negotiate tricky trip to Colchester with narrow victory

Russell Timms was the provider for Harpendens first goal against Colchester. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Hertfordshire #JustTalk campaign encourages St Albans pupils to talk about mental health

The #JustTalk campaign film competition judging panel. Picture: Herts county council

A win is a win as Old Albanian break away doo hoodoo at Westcliff

Skipper Jamie Townsend scored one of the Old Albanian tries at Westcliff. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists