First game for Harpenden Town Women brings entertainment and goals but no win

Harpenden Town Women played their first ever game with a friendly against Hartham United. - Credit: HARPENDEN TOWN FC

A historic first game brought a feast of goals but a narrow defeat for Harpenden Town Women.

They are a new side, having taken over where St Albans and Oaklands Wolves left off, and this was their first appearance at their new home of Rothamsted Park.

The pre-season friendly though ended in a 4-3 loss to Hartham United but was still a useful run out ahead of the Beds & Herts Premier Division season, which begins for Harps with a home game against Langford on September 11.





The hosts' Cally Salter had the first shot of the game, saved by the Hartham keeper, but it was the visitors who struck first on 32 minutes, Alice Berry supplying the pass for Charley Handley to finish.

The honour of first goal in the green and yellow stripes went to Katherine Hatton with a super volley from a Belle Shannon cross, leaving the sides level at the break.

Harpenden got their noses in front five minutes after the restart, two Hartham defenders and the keeper getting in a tangle and allowing the ball to run into the empty net for an own goal.

Sophie Le Marchand had a couple of efforts to increase the lead but her first was pushed behind for a corner and the second was also blocked by the keeper.

Hartham levelled seven minutes after the second Harps goal, Becky Scola with a free-kick, and they took the lead a further eight minutes later, Chem Huitson getting this one.

Salter and Shannon had two attempts each to restore parity but they were either stopped by the keeper or put outside of the target.

And with nine minutes to go, Hartham broke away to double their advantage, a second from Huitson.

There was still time for Harpenden to pull one back though, Le Marchand lobbing the keeper, but it ended 4-3 to the visitors.

Harpenden Town: Croucher, Glenister, Warren, Dowdall, Crocket, Gordon, K. Roberts, Shannon, Muzzi, Salter, Le Marchand, Hatton, Jones, D. King, J. Roberts, Dixon, Makamian.