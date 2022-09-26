King crowns Harpenden Town's win in FA Vase

Match reaction

Jake Anthony was a constant threat for Harpenden Town against Northampton ON Chenecks in the FA Vase. - Credit: TOBY HOWE

The lack of a second goal made life more fretful than it needed to according to Harpenden Town manager Micky Nathan despite their victory in the FA Vase.

Finbar King got the only goal in a 1-0 success at home to Northampton ON Chenecks to send Harps into the first round proper.

But the boss felt his side should have been a lot further in front, especially as the visitors were reduced to 10 men late in the first period.

Nathan said: "Credit to Northampton, they dealt really well with going down to 10 men, but I want us to be taking those chances.

"We knew we could have success out wide and I’m pleased with how we approached the game in that respect.

"At the end of the day, I’m happy with a win and to be through to the next round."

Chenecks may have been one division lower than Harpenden but they too have started their season well, winning five of six Spartan South Midlands League Division One matches and they gave a good account of themselves.

Most of Town's early success came from the the left wing but the first chance came from the right, a quickly taken free kick allowing Jake Collins time to cross but just too far in front of Jake Anthony.

the next attack produced the goal though, Anthony’s flick to George Robinson ending with King tapping home the cross.

There were a number of cards for petulant offences, dissent sent Northampton's Jack Ashton in the sin-bin while team-mate Alex Donald was booked for kicking the ball away.

It was Lewis Irwin who walked for the visitors for two yellow cards, putting Harpenden firmly in the box seat.

They did have chances after the break but were unable to take any of them.

King got on the end of a low Collins cross but his first-time effort in the six yard box was saved by the feet of Bradley Lashley and the keeper then denied Lewis Croucher at full stretch.

Anthony did almost get the all-important second but while a Peter Beardsley-esque shimmy created some space on the edge of the area, his rising drive sailed over the bar.

Harpenden did take the spoils though with Northampton's bad day capped by their assistant manager also being sent from the side-lines.