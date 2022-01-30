Metcalfe happy with different performance from London Colney despite defeat at Harpenden

London Colney manager Jack Metcalfe was upbeat despite seeing his side fall to defeat away to Harpenden Town.

A goal in each half from Dan Palmer and Jake Anthony condemned the Blueboys to 2-0 loss in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division match.

But the boss felt a completely different game-plan to usual had almost come off.

He said: "We came with a clear game-plan. We’ve leaked too many goals recently so this week was all about defensive shape and I don’t remember too many times they have opened us up.

"We have let in two poor goals, one from a set-piece again which is so infuriating, and then an individual error.

"That’s ultimately cost us.

"These games won’t define our season. It’s the games against teams and in around us that matter.

"We always come and try and get three points but we have a young squad and sometimes naivety creeps in and we want to play [expansively] all of the time.

"We have to make sure we are secure so the message was to go and get a clean sheet but also to stay in the game for long periods.

"We didn’t get the first but without creating much, we were still in the game.

"That’s a positive we can take."

And Metcalfe now wants to emulate Harpenden, and get a victory by picking up an ugly win.

He said: ""We played in a way we weren’t used to and you can’t have it all.

"If you are focusing on the defensive aspect and asking your wide men to cover your full-backs, it is going to take away them driving with the ball.

"I always go back to the MK Irish game at home in October. We won 1-0 but it was completely against the London Colney way.

"It was head, kick, nick one on the break, and it was completely against everything I stand for as well.

"I want to play and pass the ball but unfortunately it is naïve to think you can do that every week.

"You have to be adaptable and be ugly. They were just a bit uglier," he added with a smile.