Great Scott! Harvey inspires Harpenden Town to derby win over London Colney

Harvey Scott was delighted with the derby success for Harpenden Town against London Colney.

A derby win over London Colney is just what Harpenden Town needed according to Harvey Scott.

The forward was given a bearhug by manager Micky Nathan when he was replaced on 73 minutes after a typically all-action display.

He helped himself to two assists in the 2-0 win at Rothamsted Park, delivering the corner for Dan Palmer's thunderous header in the first half, before sending Jake Anthony on his way to a wonderful solo goal, beating tackles and dribbling round defenders before supplying the finishing touch.

And Scott says after a run of just one win in six Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division games, this was the perfect response.

He said :"We’ve been rubbish for the last five or six weeks, the weather has gone bad, and we’ve been battered but that is what it is all about.

"A 2-0 win in a derby, two assists for me, and we’re just trying to get back into winning ways now.

"We were top after three months of the season and we’ve just gone right downhill.

"Hopefully we can now go on a big run and get back into the top three."

And Scott says the fact the victory came despite Harps still not being at their fluent best was enough huge positive.

He said: "Actually a win playing [not at our best] was exactly what we needed. No goals conceded too.

"We need to learn how to win horrible because we play some great football but in this weather, it doesn’t always happen.

"We need to win ugly and this was an example of how to do it.

"It’s three points and that is all that matters.

"I’m just buzzing. You can’t beat a derby win in front of fans.

"The boys will take plenty of confidence from this win into the next few games."

In fact the only thing missing from Scott's game was a goal, something he is painfully aware he is lacking at the moment, his last one coming in October.

"I do need a goal," he admitted. "I’ve got a bit more defensive and am getting more assists than goals at the minute.

"I’m trying to use my David Beckham-esque skills from corners and my Rory Delap throw-ons," he added with a laugh.

"I’ll get a goal soon though."