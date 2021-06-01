Harpenden Town unveil new look for historic season as they set their sights on more glory

Published: 12:00 PM June 1, 2021

Harpenden Town are going back to their roots as a starting point for an assault on a very special season.

The upcoming campaign will be their 130th season and to commemorate the milestone, they are moving away from their more associated yellow and blue colours and reverting to the original green and gold.

The updated crest will be used throughout the season and will be the backdrop for the numerous events the Harps have planned in celebration of their history.

The announcement comes after what has already been a busy summer at Rothamsted Park, with work on the ground progressing alongside preparations for the team, but chairman Roman Motyczak believes this can be the start of something special for the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

He said: "We have a rich but relatively unknown history to those who aren’t already heavily involved with the club so we’re using this anniversary season to bring our past achievements into the light and celebrate the players, matches and memories that this football club was built on.

"We’ll be looking to involve as many of our club legends as possible over the next few years.

"We have a number of events in the pipeline and will be looking to announce our anniversary campaign with a prestigious friendly here at Rothamsted Park later in the summer.

"We’ve also been in discussions with local businesses about greater matchday collaborations in response to the growing numbers of spectators so we can really build a solid platform from which the club and the town can thrive.

"You really got the impression that the community were buying into what we were trying to achieve last year and I'm hoping this new wave of supporters will witness more historic games once we kick a ball in anger this August.”

The last two seasons have seen the club up among the top positions in the SSML table, with an exciting brand of entertaining, attacking football, and Motyczak sees no reason why that shouldn't carry on.

He said: "[Manager] Mickey Nathan and Steve O’Reilly, Liam Dwyer and the other coaching staff have been working constantly throughout lockdown to ensure we assemble the best possible squad in time for the pre-season.

"It’s a very exciting time to be involved with Harpenden Town Football Club and I believe that we can emulate past glories with some honours of our own in the new campaign.”