Harpenden storm to the top of the table after seven-goal thriller

Published: 11:54 AM August 24, 2021

A last-gasp winner in a seven-goal thriller sent Harpenden Town roaring to the top of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

The 4-3 success at Leverstock Green was only secured in added time at the end of the game, skipper Ryan Plowright pouncing for his second after a ball back into the box.

The result means Harps are one point clear of their hosts after playing three games.

The action started early with Mulik Rickman opening the scoring in the third minute with a long-range effort.

The tide soon changed though with the home side bagging two quick goals but the fast and furious first-half would end all square, a well-worked team goal ending in a simple finish from Jimmy Hartley from the centre of box.

Both teams returned to the field after half-time with the hunger for victory still very much evident but as a result of this, the game became scrappy and heated in the midfield with a number of fouls being penalised.

But it was sloppy defending that brought the next goal, Harpenden punished by a third from the hosts which for the next 15 minutes looked like being the winner.

But with time running out, the visitors suddenly stepped things up and found an equaliser.

It came from a fantastic delivery from out wide, finding Plowright's head perfectly, and it spurred Harpenden to push for a winner.

And they were rewarded right at the death, a ball into the box from the right found its way right across the middle and out to the left.

However, when it was returned, there was Plowright to tuck it away inside the near post and shoot his side to the division's summit.