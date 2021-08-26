Harpenden Town chairman Roman Motyczak pays tribute to 'inimitable' Wynn Owens
- Credit: DANNY LOO
One man would have been immensely proud to see Harpenden Town sitting top of the table according to chairman Roman Motyczak - president Wynn Owens.
The familiar figure at Rothamsted Park died on August 8 and his funeral was well attended by those wishing to pay their respects.
Motyczak said: "Wynn has been involved at Harpenden Town for over 30 years and had become a well-known figure around the Spartan South Midlands Football League.
"He was a longstanding member of the committee and had been president of the club since 2010.
"During his 30 years he was very good at involving others in the club and was a familiar figure around Harpenden.
"He regularly supported the team home and away and his inimitable style was well known in many boardrooms.
"On sunny days Wynn could be found sitting on a tractor cutting the pitch or extracting money from spectators at the turnstile on a matchday or entertaining the visiting team committee.
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: Hertfordshire's Japanese knotweed hotspots
- 2 Lights out! City centre business closing due to impact of road closures
- 3 Ambulance called to crash near Harpenden
- 4 Wheathampstead mum reaches finals of national modelling competition
- 5 Cheers! Preparations under way for new St Albans Beer and Pubs Festival
- 6 Did you see road rage incident in Colney Heath?
- 7 Are these the best places to live in Hertfordshire?
- 8 Police successes in tackling bike thefts near St Albans City Station
- 9 Appeal for donations to help Afghan refugee families
- 10 The latest court results for the St Albans area
"Due to health issues he had not been able to attend games for the last two years but we are sure he would be proud of the current team as we play our 130th anniversary season.
"Wynn Owens - gone but not forgotten."