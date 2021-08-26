News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Harpenden Town chairman Roman Motyczak pays tribute to 'inimitable' Wynn Owens

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:52 PM August 26, 2021   
Harpenden Town president Wynn Owens (left) and chairman Roman Motyczak (right) at the opening of the new clubhouse in 2015

Harpenden Town president Wynn Owens (left) and chairman Roman Motyczak (right) at the opening of the new clubhouse at Rothamsted Park in 2015. - Credit: DANNY LOO

One man would have been immensely proud to see Harpenden Town sitting top of the table according to chairman Roman Motyczak - president Wynn Owens.

The familiar figure at Rothamsted Park died on August 8 and his funeral was well attended by those wishing to pay their respects.

Harpenden Town president Wynn Owens was a familiar face at Rothamsted Park for many decades.

Harpenden Town president Wynn Owens was a familiar face at Rothamsted Park for many decades. - Credit: HARPENDEN TOWN FC

Motyczak said: "Wynn has been involved at Harpenden Town for over 30 years and had become a well-known figure around the Spartan South Midlands Football League.

"He was a longstanding member of the committee and had been president of the club since 2010.

"During his 30 years he was very good at involving others in the club and was a familiar figure around Harpenden.

"He regularly supported the team home and away and his inimitable style was well known in many boardrooms.

"On sunny days Wynn could be found sitting on a tractor cutting the pitch or extracting money from spectators at the turnstile on a matchday or entertaining the visiting team committee.

"Due to health issues he had not been able to attend games for the last two years but we are sure he would be proud of the current team as we play our 130th anniversary season.

"Wynn Owens - gone but not forgotten."

