'All systems go' for Harpenden Town as they look to improve home for new season
- Credit: HARPENDEN TOWN FC
The season may have ground to a curtailed conclusion but Harpenden Town's Rothamsted Park has still been a hive of activity.
The Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division club are looking to improve their home in time for the new campaign.
The installation of LED floodlights, controllable from a mobile phone, has already begun with further work planned for the playing surface, the dugouts and the main stand.
Chairman Roman Motyczak said: "It’s unfortunate the season had to end in the way it did, especially considering the football we were playing.
"However, we did see an encouraging rise in attendances so we’re using this time to start an upgrade on key aspects of the ground.
“The pitch itself will be a massive project but we’re installing some drainage as well as moss control, weed killer, fertiliser and finishing off with a full reseed.
"We have some excellent young footballers here and would like to provide them with the best possible playing surface.
“By the time supporters are able to watch football again, a new entrance will have been installed in addition to a ticket office so it’s certainly all systems go in terms of providing the best experience we can.”