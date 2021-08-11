News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Harpenden Town close to FA Cup giantkilling with Romford draw

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:23 AM August 11, 2021   
Theo Costa of Harpenden Town battles with Abdulmojeed Shogbeni for Romford in the FA Cup extra-preliminary round

Theo Costa of Harpenden Town battles with Abdulmojeed Shogbeni for Romford during the FA Cup extra-preliminary round match at Rothamsted Park. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Harpenden Town almost added their names to the long list of FA Cup giantkillers after a thrilling draw at Rothamsted Park.

Ivan Machado looks to create something for Harpenden Town in the FA Cup against Romford

Ivan Machado looks to create something for Harpenden Town in the FA Cup against Romford. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Trailing 1-0 to Isthmian League Division One North Romford with 19 minutes to go, the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division side shocked their loftier visitors with a superbly-taken equalise, substitute Jake Anthony converting on a one-on-one.

Harpenden Town manager Micky Nathan shouts instructions against Romford in the FA Cup

Harpenden Town manager Micky Nathan shouts instructions against Romford. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

And he was almost provider a winner in the closing stages as a free-kick from the right was just flicked on and away from his run to the back post.

Steve Carvell put Romford ahead in the FA Cup extra-preliminary round match at Harpenden Town

Steve Carvell put Romford ahead in the FA Cup extra-preliminary round match at Harpenden Town. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Romford's goal came in the first-half with a well-struck free-kick from Steve Carvell.

Jimmy Hartley of Harpenden Town looks to rob Romford's Bradley Kauzeni in the FA Cup tie at Rothamsted Park

Jimmy Hartley of Harpenden Town looks to rob Romford's Bradley Kauzeni in the FA Cup tie at Rothamsted Park. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

The replay is tonight (Wednesday) at Romford's shared home at Barking.

The extra-preliminary round match at Rothamsted Park was preceded by a minute's silence for club president Wynn Owens.

He had been part of the club for many years and was a familiar sight around SSML grounds.

London Colney were knocked out of the cup after a 1-0 defeat away to Southend Manor.

In what was a competitive fixture throughout, the hosts grabbed the winner 15 minutes from time through Josh Devlin.

They had also hit the woodwork but the Blueboys had chances of their own for Kambo Smith, Herbie Townsend and Finbar King.

But Colney ended the game with nine men, Aiden Tolley sent-off for a professional foul and Mickey Shuttlewood picking up two yellows, both late on.

Colney Heath's final pre-season friendly before their historic Southern League bow featured a familiar name to fans of football in the area.

George Sippetts came off the bench in the second half of the Magpies' game with Hanwell Town and scored twice, giving his side a 4-2 win.

He is the son of Gary, a prolific striker in his own right, who played for numerous clubs including London Colney and St Albans City.

Charlie Clayton and Jack Woods got the other goals with Colney's opening game at step four away to AFC Dunstable on Saturday.

St Albans City meanwhile finished their pre-season with a 1-1 draw at Cheshunt, Joy Mukena scoring for them.

They play Dartford at home on Saturday in game one of the National League South.

Football
Harpenden News

