Nathan delighted with Harpenden win and insists there is more to come

Harpenden Town manager Micky Nathan heaped praise on his team after they opened the new Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division with a derby success.

A first-half goal from debutant Jake Tabor decided the game but Harps could have had the game wrapped up in the opening 45, such was their dominance.

And while the second period was a much more scrappy affair, they closed it out in relative ease.

Harpenden's Alex Desmond and Micky Shuttlewood celebrate at the final whistle. - Credit: FREDDIE CLARK

Nathan said: "Resilience was one of the words we used before the game and commitment was another and we were outstanding from start to finish.

"We knew what they would be like. They would be physical and direct and we’d have to soak that up and I thought we did that in abundance.

"I'm very proud of them. It is a great start."

The worry for other clubs perhaps is the fact Nathan believes there is plenty more in the tank and with an FA Cup extra-preliminary round looming at Rothamsted Park on Saturday, the Town manager can't wait to send his players out again.

He said: "For us that was a six out of 10 on the ball. I think we can be a lot better and probably more ruthless in the final third.

"The pitch didn’t help, it’s rock hard and very bobbly, but overall against a Colney Heath side who are notorious for going until the end no matter what the score is, a 1-0 victory is a very good result.

"Saturday will be another tough test. New Salamis were champions of this league last year and so we know what they will be about but it is one we are all looking forward too and one which hopefully will be a fantastic occasion for the club."