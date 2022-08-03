News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

Match Report

Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division

Harpenden Town

1

Jake Tabor 28

Colney Heath

0

Nathan delighted with Harpenden win and insists there is more to come

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:14 AM August 3, 2022
Harpenden Town recorded an opening day win over Colney Heath.

Harpenden Town recorded an opening day win over Colney Heath. - Credit: FREDDIE CLARK

Harpenden Town manager Micky Nathan heaped praise on his team after they opened the new Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division with a derby success.

A first-half goal from debutant Jake Tabor decided the game but Harps could have had the game wrapped up in the opening 45, such was their dominance.

And while the second period was a much more scrappy affair, they closed it out in relative ease.

Harpenden's Alex Desmond and Micky Shuttlewood celebrate at the final whistle.

Harpenden's Alex Desmond and Micky Shuttlewood celebrate at the final whistle. - Credit: FREDDIE CLARK

Nathan said: "Resilience was one of the words we used before the game and commitment was another and we were outstanding from start to finish. 

"We knew what they would be like. They would be physical and direct and we’d have to soak that up and I thought we did that in abundance. 

"I'm very proud of them. It is a great start." 

The worry for other clubs perhaps is the fact Nathan believes there is plenty more in the tank and with an FA Cup extra-preliminary round looming at Rothamsted Park on Saturday, the Town manager can't wait to send his players out again.

Most Read

  1. 1 St Albans history: Five days of tumult and riot
  2. 2 IN PICTURES: Classics on the Common returns to Harpenden
  3. 3 Major changes proposed for planning application process
  1. 4 Drug dealer hid in child's playhouse to evade arrest in Harpenden
  2. 5 Daisy Cooper: Hertfordshire hospitals 'crumbling' amid 'dither and delay'
  3. 6 Meet the Conservative candidate bidding to be St Albans' new MP
  4. 7 St Albans pub teams up with top chef to open new restaurant
  5. 8 Green Flag awards recognise district's phenomenal parks
  6. 9 Cross Fit St Albans members rally round for community event
  7. 10 Amy Platten recovers in style to win Commonwealth bronze

He said: "For us that was a six out of 10 on the ball. I think we can be a lot better and probably more ruthless in the final third. 

"The pitch didn’t help, it’s rock hard and very bobbly, but overall against a Colney Heath side who are notorious for going until the end no matter what the score is, a 1-0 victory is a very good result. 

"Saturday will be another tough test. New Salamis were champions of this league last year and so we know what they will be about but it is one we are all looking forward too and one which hopefully will be a fantastic occasion for the club."

Football
Non-League Football
Harpenden News
St Albans News
Colney Heath News

Don't Miss

Clarence Park will have a new name in the 2022-2023 season.

St Albans City FC

St Albans City strike deal for naming rights at Clarence Park

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
Rishi Sunak in Newmarket, Suffolk on the same day as his visit to Harpenden (Wednesday, July 27)

Conservative Party

Sunak visits Harpenden on #Ready4Rishi campaign trail

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Daisy Cooper MP talking to PC Toby George in St Albans city centre.

Warning about rise in 'dippings' in St Albans city centre

Laura Bill

person
Two offside wheels were stolen from a Volkswagen Golf parked in Park View Close on July 22.

Masked men stealing wheels from St Albans car park

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon