Harpenden thrust themselves into promotion race with hugely significant win over Hertford

PUBLISHED: 09:43 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:43 13 March 2019

Reece Baker-Kiff scored all four for Harpenden in their win over Hertford. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Reece Baker-Kiff scored all four for Harpenden in their win over Hertford. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden put themselves firmly in the frame for the one remaining promotion spot from East League Division Two South thanks to a 4-2 win over rivals Hertford.

They are now three points behind both them and East London who also fell to defeat on Saturday, with just two weeks of the regular season remaining.

But with a game in hand, they will fancy their chances of pipping the pair to the much-coveted third place.

The game at Queenswood School saw Harpenden run out worthy winners.

Reece Baker-Kiff was unquestionably man of the match, scoring all four of Harpenden goals, but there were other impressive performances from youngsters Harry Kneale and Tom Bleakley who at times made the experienced Hertford side look very ordinary.

It was 2-1 at half-time and Harpenden always managed to keep their noses in front even if Hertford kept chipping away.

Harpenden head to Witham on Saturday knowing a win is vital with East London the opposition for their final home game.

