Harpenden Swimming Club delighted with return of competitive meets

Published: 8:30 AM October 8, 2021

Harpenden Swimming Club held their annual Legacy Open Meet - the first after the pandemic. - Credit: MARTIN RICKETT/PA

Harpenden Swimming Club were delighted with being able to host their annual Legacy Open Meet - and they were doubly please to achieve some big results.

Held at Westminster Lodge, the seventh running of the event saw more than 580 swimmers take part over the course of two days.

For many younger swimmers this was the first opportunity they have had to compete while others were just relieved to be back in competition.

Emma Craig set a full set of meet records in the girls' backstroke events, winning in the 50m, 100m and 200m.

Another of the club's 16-year-olds, James Atwell, broke the record for the 100m backstroke previously held by Harpenden's Ed Campfield in 2018.

As well as plenty of overall meet records, there were numerous age group records and PBs set by the swimmers.

Hillingdon topped the final the medal table for the meet with 137, including 62 gold, while Harpenden were third with 66, 30 of them gold.

Harpenden's next event will be on December 12 with their Last Chance County Qualifier aimed at swimmers still looking to post qualifying times for the 2022 Swim England County Championships.