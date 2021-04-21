Swimming's coming home for Harpenden as club return to refurbished base

Published: 12:42 PM April 21, 2021

All swimming clubs have been excited by the return to the pools but for one there was an extra-special reason to smile.

Harpenden Swimming Club have been nomads for a year while their home at Harpenden Leisure Centre underwent a transformation.

They had been training at Westminster Lodge in St Albans as and when restrictions allowed but with one eye firmly on the refurbishment, working with both the council and contractors to install upgraded equipment and give their swimmers a quality training environment.

A general view of the refurbished Harpenden Leisure Centre, home of Harpenden Swimming Club, complete with new turnboards. - Credit: WWW.WENDYGILLPHOTOGRAPHY.CO.UK

And thanks to a £35,000 investment from the club themselves, the new facility has now been kitted out with a new headwall and turnboards, to allow swimmers to turn properly at both ends of the pool, as well as trackstart diving blocks to ensure the swimmers get the best opportunities to practice for upcoming competitions.

A spokesman for the club said: "All the club’s new equipment is branded so it now really looks and feels like the club belong here.

"This refurbishment shows a huge financial investment by a club which is run by volunteers and indicates the commitment to offering the best possible facility to its swimmers.

"As well as the new equipment the club have also secured a dry stretching area just off pool side to allow swimmers to do pre and post-swim stretching.

"The club still need to raise money to cover the investment and their various fundraising activities will continue until they reach the figure.

"We have now had their first couple of sessions back in the water and everyone is really excited to be back, with both swimmers and coaches really pleased with all the new equipment.

"And with a new head coach joining and the renewal of the club’s aquatic partnership with FINIS, it feels like more good times are ahead for a club that has regularly competed at county, regional and national events in recent years."

You can learn more about the club by visiting www.harpendensc.org.uk or by following them on twitter at @HarpSwim.

The club also runs regular trials for new members. Anyone interested should email the club via trials@harpendensc.org.uk