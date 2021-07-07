News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

Marathon boys take on challenge for Spread a Smile charity

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 11:22 AM July 7, 2021   
Sir John Lawes pupils Finn Kirkbride, Daniel Austin, Josh Thomas and Henry Martin

Sir John Lawes pupils Finn Kirkbride, Daniel Austin, Josh Thomas and Henry Martin. - Credit: Amy Martin

Four plucky Harpenden youngsters not yet old enough to enter the London Marathon decided to take on the challenge in their own way.

Sir John Lawes pupils Finn Kirkbride, Daniel Austin, Josh Thomas and Henry Martin, aged 11 and 12, resolved to run the full 26.2 miles as a tag team!

They have chosen to complete the challenge in support of the charity Spread a Smile, which brings joy and laughter to seriously ill and hospitalised children and teenagers, and are close to hitting their £1,000 target.

Henry's mum Amy Martin said: "With a team of magicians, entertainers, celebrities, therapy dogs and more, they visit children at their hospital bedsides providing activities that support children’s physical and emotional well being, reduce their anxieties, and help them cope with treatment and pain management.

"Their services extend further to include the painting of children’s radiotherapy masks, painting colourful murals in pediatric wards and waiting rooms, and giving the whole family support with fun outings, theatre trips and events."

Support the boys' efforts at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/amy-martin4x4

You may also want to watch:

Harpenden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Land in Antonine Gate which is up for auction.

Hertfordshire County Council

St Albans roads, verges and amenity spaces up for sale

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The seven flats in the portfolio are all within this block on Grosvenor Road, St Albans. 

Local family sells 17-home property portfolio

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
The entrance to the Ash Grove footpath on the B653 Lower Luton Road, Wheathampstead.

Did you witness Wheathampstead crash?

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
A computer generated image showing the Hertfordshire-Essex Rapid Transit (HERT).

New rapid transit link could connect St Albans, Welwyn and Hatfield with...

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus