Marathon boys take on challenge for Spread a Smile charity

Published: 11:22 AM July 7, 2021

Four plucky Harpenden youngsters not yet old enough to enter the London Marathon decided to take on the challenge in their own way.

Sir John Lawes pupils Finn Kirkbride, Daniel Austin, Josh Thomas and Henry Martin, aged 11 and 12, resolved to run the full 26.2 miles as a tag team!

They have chosen to complete the challenge in support of the charity Spread a Smile, which brings joy and laughter to seriously ill and hospitalised children and teenagers, and are close to hitting their £1,000 target.

Henry's mum Amy Martin said: "With a team of magicians, entertainers, celebrities, therapy dogs and more, they visit children at their hospital bedsides providing activities that support children’s physical and emotional well being, reduce their anxieties, and help them cope with treatment and pain management.

"Their services extend further to include the painting of children’s radiotherapy masks, painting colourful murals in pediatric wards and waiting rooms, and giving the whole family support with fun outings, theatre trips and events."

Support the boys' efforts at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/amy-martin4x4