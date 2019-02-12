Singer hits the right note as Harpenden seal late win over Colchester
PUBLISHED: 15:59 13 February 2019
Archant
A late goal from James Singer earned Harpenden a vital 2-1 win at home to Colchester in East League Division Two South.
The hockey club, who are playing at Queenswood School in Brookmans Park while their Woollams home is being used by St Albans School, are up to fifth in the division and this result continues their fine form.
The first half finished goalless although Colchester kept Andy King busy in the Harpenden goal with more chances.
But Harpenden were much more incisive in the second half, finally making use of their better possession.
One attack saw Reece Baker-Kiff converted a penalty corner and Callum West was unlucky not to add to that at the back post.
Harpenden did gift Colchester an equaliser with a quarter of the game to go but Singer’s deft touch from a Harry Kneale put them ahead for the second and final time.
They travel to Felixstowe on Saturday, who sit two places below them in the table.