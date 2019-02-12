Singer hits the right note as Harpenden seal late win over Colchester

Harpenden V Colchester - Tom Bunbury in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

A late goal from James Singer earned Harpenden a vital 2-1 win at home to Colchester in East League Division Two South.

Harpenden V Colchester - Tom Bleakley in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon Harpenden V Colchester - Tom Bleakley in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The hockey club, who are playing at Queenswood School in Brookmans Park while their Woollams home is being used by St Albans School, are up to fifth in the division and this result continues their fine form.

Harpenden V Colchester - Tom Bunbury in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon Harpenden V Colchester - Tom Bunbury in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The first half finished goalless although Colchester kept Andy King busy in the Harpenden goal with more chances.

Harpenden V Colchester - Reece Baker-Kiff in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon Harpenden V Colchester - Reece Baker-Kiff in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

But Harpenden were much more incisive in the second half, finally making use of their better possession.

Harpenden V Colchester - Reece Baker-Kiff in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon Harpenden V Colchester - Reece Baker-Kiff in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

One attack saw Reece Baker-Kiff converted a penalty corner and Callum West was unlucky not to add to that at the back post.

Harpenden V Colchester - Tom Bleakley in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon Harpenden V Colchester - Tom Bleakley in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden did gift Colchester an equaliser with a quarter of the game to go but Singer’s deft touch from a Harry Kneale put them ahead for the second and final time.

Harpenden V Colchester - Reece Baker-Kiff in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon Harpenden V Colchester - Reece Baker-Kiff in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

They travel to Felixstowe on Saturday, who sit two places below them in the table.