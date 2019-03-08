Harpenden’s Phillip Miller claims Winter Grand Prix crown

Phillip Miller & Sussex Caretino in action in the Winter Grand Prix at The College Equestrian Centre, Keysoe. Picture: Hoofprints graham_gannon@hotmail.com

Phillip Miller produced two stunning rides to clinch the Winter Grand Prix show jumping title by over one and a half seconds.

The Harpenden rider took the title at The College Equestrian Centre at Keysoe in Bedfordshire on board the Caretino Glory sired 13-year-old mare, Sussex Caretino.

Six of the initial 21 starters produced a clear first round over course designer David Cole’s 13-fence track.

And from those six, four went on to produce double clears.

But it was the speed of the second round from Miller and Sussex Caretino, a horse he has ridden for the Brendon Stud since 2014, that was key.

The pair utilised every shortcut to come home 1.52 seconds quicker than their closest challengers in a time of 33.75 seconds.

Adrian Speight from Grimsby was second in 35.27 while Dan Delsart, who is based in Wollaston, Northamptonshire, came home third in 35.94 seconds.