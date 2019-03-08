Harpenden downed disappointingly at North Mymms

Scott Galloway top-scored for Harpenden against North Mymms. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Harpenden have to wait until the final week to confirm their place in the Herts Cricket Premier Division for another season after a three-wicket defeat at North Mymms.

It would take a highly unlikely set of circumstances to see them fall into the relegation play-off seeing as they are 25 points clear of second-bottom West Herts and have Hertford and Luton Town & Indians in the buffer between them.

But they would have liked to make certain at Home Farm by collecting more than just the four bonus bowling points.

Batting first after winning the toss on Saturday, Harpenden were bowled out for 119 in the 39th over with nobody able to go on and make a big score.

James Latham and Scott Galloway top scored, both hitting 25, while Dharmarajsinh Jhala was the chief wicket-taker for the hosts with 5-35.

Rain twice affected the reply but Mymms got home with 12 overs to spare, Neil Dexter the best of the bowlers with 2-18.