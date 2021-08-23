News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Annual rugby tournament at Harpenden promises to be 'best ever staged'

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:45 AM August 23, 2021   
The National Pub Sevens will return to Harpenden Rugby Club after a year's absence.

An annual rugby tournament promises even more thrills than usual as it makes its return after a COVID-19-enforced cancellation.

The National Pub Sevens is back at Harpenden Rugby Club on Sunday, August 29, and they have a full complement of entries for the day-long extravaganza.

First held in 1966 as a way of circumventing the RFU's ban on clubs playing on a Sunday, this will be the 55th running and first since 2019 and will see sides from the Army, RAF, Sherrards Assassins, Samurai and Dambusters sending powerful squads.

The Hen Sevens women's tournament will return at the National Pub Sevens being held at Harpenden Rugby Club.

The Hen Sevens will also be run alongside it, the women's tournament now in its sixth year.

Organiser Robin Spicer said: “The National Pub Sevens has long been established as an important event in the rugby calendar and this year it promises to be right up with the best we’ve ever staged.

“Apart from the actual rugby, it’s also a great day out for the whole family, with the accent firmly on everyone having fun in a very friendly and relaxed atmosphere.”

The gates at Redbourn Lane open at 8am with admission by programme costing £5. The games start at 10.30am with the final scheduled for 6pm.

