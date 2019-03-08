Harpenden on the move after typical battle with Hertford

Reece Baker-Kiff played his final game before a move to Letchworth in Harpenden's win over Hertford. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Harpenden's up and down season continued with a 3-2 win away to Hertford.

These two generally produce fiercely-contested matches and this was no different as the visitors picked up a third win in five in East League Division Two South.

It was a match which also saw Reece Baker-Kiff play his last game for the club before a switch to Letchworth in the second tier of the league's pyramid.

The hot-shot couldn't crown the appearance with a goal but he didn't need to as his team-mates were in great form in front of the Hertford net.

They needed to be too as Hertford took the lead fairly early on as the visitors started sluggishly.

But man of the match Mark Hoefield was soon on hand to drill home a fierce drive from the top of the circle to level things up and they took the lead after weathering brief pressure and attacking from Hertford.

Russell Timms got the second shortly before the break, adding the final touch to what was well-worked team goal that saw the ball touch most of the visitors' sticks at some point on its way into the back of the net.

The lead grew even further shortly after the restart, Todd Baines pushing the ball home at the second time of asking to end a scintillating and devastating breakaway that saw Harpenden rapidly move the ball from defence to score in just a handful of touches.

It left Hertford in some disarray and with tempers rising among their ranks but Timms gave them a lifeline when he received a green card and a temporary suspension, the umpire deciding that he deliberately broke down play during a rare promising-looking attack by the home side.

Hertford capitalised on the numerical advantage and scored from a penalty-corner drag flick, which Baines on the goal-line couldn't quite keep from sneaking into the net despite his deflection.

It proved, however, to be the final pivotal moment of action in the game as Harpenden closed out the remaining minutes without further incident.

The win sees Harpenden move up to fifth, level on points with their defeated opponents but behind them on goal difference.

Saffron Walden, third from bottom of the division, visit Woollams on Saturday with Harpenden looking to continue their progress up the league.