Players rise to the occasion as Harpenden Lawn Tennis Club host their club championship

Emily Arbuthnott (left) and Rosie Carr on their way to the women's doubles title at Harpenden Lawn Tennis Club. Picture: HARPENDEN LTC Archant

After months of lockdown there were finally reasons to be happy and smile at Harpenden Lawn Tennis Club.

Freddie Simpson won then U18 singles title at Harpenden Lawn Tennis Club. Picture: HARPENDEN LTC Freddie Simpson won then U18 singles title at Harpenden Lawn Tennis Club. Picture: HARPENDEN LTC

The Amenbury Lane-based club held both its junior and senior championships with a total of 28 finals were held, ranging from U10s to the men’s over-65 doubles.

There was no spectators or party but the players still rose to the occasion with some great matches.

It took a third-set tie-break for David Wates and Damian Taylor to beat club coaches David Lawlor and Jamie Cotton with Wates going on to win the singles by beating Freddie Simpson.

The 14-year-old did lift a trophy later in the day though winning the U18 title.

Other star performers included Emily Arbuthnot and Rosie Carr who defeated Gill Brown and Monica Becerra in the doubles.

Carr claimed two titles, also beating 12-year-old Arabella Loftus in the ladies’ final before Loftus recovered to clinch the U18 category.