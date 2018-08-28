Mean Harpenden keep pace with the leaders after solid Witham success

Harpenden men V Witham - Reece Baker-Kiff in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Harpenden kept their noses in the promotion-chasing pack in East League Division Two South with a 2-0 win over basement side Witham.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harpenden men V Witham - David Falk in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon Harpenden men V Witham - David Falk in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Reece Baker-Kiff was again on the scoresheet with another deadly drag flick from a penalty corner and there was one for Todd Baines 15 minutes from time, a thunderous finish from a fine run.

Harpenden men V Witham - Reece Baker-Kiff in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon Harpenden men V Witham - Reece Baker-Kiff in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

But it is the other end of the field which is proving to be just as reliable, with the Woollams-based hockey club boasting the second meanest defence in the division.

Harpenden men V Witham - Harry Kneel in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon Harpenden men V Witham - Harry Kneel in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Goalkeeper Andy King was heavily involved in this one too as Witham belied their lowly position with a number of good chances.

Harpenden men V Witham - Russell Timms in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon Harpenden men V Witham - Russell Timms in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Dave Falk was named man of the match after another strong and committed performance in midfield while Ali Barrett and Rob Ward had solid games at the back.

Harpenden men V Witham - Reece Baker-Kiff in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon Harpenden men V Witham - Reece Baker-Kiff in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The result leaves them in fifth, level on points who East London who Harpenden visit on Saturday.

Harpenden men V Witham - Reece Baker-Kiff in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon Harpenden men V Witham - Reece Baker-Kiff in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden men V Witham - Tom Banbury in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon Harpenden men V Witham - Tom Banbury in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden men V Witham - Tom Banbury in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon Harpenden men V Witham - Tom Banbury in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon