Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mean Harpenden keep pace with the leaders after solid Witham success

PUBLISHED: 14:47 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:32 28 November 2018

Harpenden men V Witham - Reece Baker-Kiff in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden men V Witham - Reece Baker-Kiff in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Harpenden kept their noses in the promotion-chasing pack in East League Division Two South with a 2-0 win over basement side Witham.

Harpenden men V Witham - David Falk in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn HaddonHarpenden men V Witham - David Falk in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Reece Baker-Kiff was again on the scoresheet with another deadly drag flick from a penalty corner and there was one for Todd Baines 15 minutes from time, a thunderous finish from a fine run.

Harpenden men V Witham - Reece Baker-Kiff in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn HaddonHarpenden men V Witham - Reece Baker-Kiff in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

But it is the other end of the field which is proving to be just as reliable, with the Woollams-based hockey club boasting the second meanest defence in the division.

Harpenden men V Witham - Harry Kneel in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn HaddonHarpenden men V Witham - Harry Kneel in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Goalkeeper Andy King was heavily involved in this one too as Witham belied their lowly position with a number of good chances.

Harpenden men V Witham - Russell Timms in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn HaddonHarpenden men V Witham - Russell Timms in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Dave Falk was named man of the match after another strong and committed performance in midfield while Ali Barrett and Rob Ward had solid games at the back.

Harpenden men V Witham - Reece Baker-Kiff in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn HaddonHarpenden men V Witham - Reece Baker-Kiff in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The result leaves them in fifth, level on points who East London who Harpenden visit on Saturday.

Harpenden men V Witham - Reece Baker-Kiff in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn HaddonHarpenden men V Witham - Reece Baker-Kiff in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden men V Witham - Tom Banbury in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn HaddonHarpenden men V Witham - Tom Banbury in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden men V Witham - Tom Banbury in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn HaddonHarpenden men V Witham - Tom Banbury in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden men V Witham - Ali Barrett in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn HaddonHarpenden men V Witham - Ali Barrett in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

More news stories

St Albans city residents to be hit hardest by tax rise to be voted on alongside increase in councillors’ allowances

14:50 Fraser Whieldon
St Albans district council offices.

A council tax increase for St Albans is due to be voted on at the same time as an increase in councillors’ allowances.

Watling View School holding Christmas stall

13:53 Laura Bill
Watling View's charity stall.

Why not support a St Albans special school with their social enterprise?

St Albans road closed by crash reopens

13:01 Fraser Whieldon
High Street, Sandridge. Picture: Google.

A road in St Albans which was closed after a crash this morning, has been reopened.

Mexican restaurant to open in St Albans on Saturday

12:52 Anne Suslak
Design for the O2 branch of Mexican restaurant Benito's Hat, which is also coming to St Albans next month. Picture: Belt and Braces PR

Mexican restaurant Benito’s Hat is set to open a new branch in St Albans city centre this Saturday.

Most read stories

St Albans roofer jailed for fraud after targeting vulnerable residents

A St Albans roofer has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for fraud.

Latest St Albans area court results

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Takeaway proposed for site metres away from St Albans City Hospital

An application for a takeaway has been put in for this shop which is close to the hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

Over 100 trees to be chopped down on Harpenden Common under town council plans

Harpenden Common Golf Club. Picture: Danny Loo

Updated Two car crash in St Albans

High Street, Sandridge. Picture: Google.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide