Mean Harpenden keep pace with the leaders after solid Witham success
PUBLISHED: 14:47 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:32 28 November 2018
Archant
Harpenden kept their noses in the promotion-chasing pack in East League Division Two South with a 2-0 win over basement side Witham.
Reece Baker-Kiff was again on the scoresheet with another deadly drag flick from a penalty corner and there was one for Todd Baines 15 minutes from time, a thunderous finish from a fine run.
But it is the other end of the field which is proving to be just as reliable, with the Woollams-based hockey club boasting the second meanest defence in the division.
Goalkeeper Andy King was heavily involved in this one too as Witham belied their lowly position with a number of good chances.
Dave Falk was named man of the match after another strong and committed performance in midfield while Ali Barrett and Rob Ward had solid games at the back.
The result leaves them in fifth, level on points who East London who Harpenden visit on Saturday.