Harpenden need second-half comeback to claim victory over Wapping

PUBLISHED: 15:30 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 18 February 2020

Harpenden's Nick McLean scored the late winner against Wapping. Picture: DANNY LOO

Harpenden overcame a shaky first-half to secure a 3-2 victory at home to winless Wapping.

The Woollams-based hockey club were expected to run away with the East League Division Two South match and they were given the chance to make it a great start inside the opening 10 minutes.

The referee awarded a penalty flick after the ball hit the foot of a Wapping player on the line but Mark Hoefield hit his shot straight at the keeper.

And the visitors took heart from that, scoring twice from breakaways despite the best efforts of Harpenden's Andy King.

Hoefield made up for his penalty miss at the start of the second half by halving the gap and Ali Hutton dragged the home side level with a second shortly after.

And the comeback was completed with only 10 minutes remaining.

Nick McLean provided the sucker punch for Wapping to put Harpenden fifth in the table.

They have a week off now before heading to Cambridge City on February 29.

