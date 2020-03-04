Advanced search

Strong defensive display earns Harpenden a deserved point away to Cambridge City

PUBLISHED: 09:05 05 March 2020

Harry Kneale made a couple of big blocks for Harpenden against Cambridge City. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Harry Kneale made a couple of big blocks for Harpenden against Cambridge City. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Harpenden battled to a vital point after a 1-1 draw away to Cambridge City.

Both sides are sitting in the middle of the East Hockey League Division Two South table with one eye on the top four above and the other on the relegation scrap below.

This result should be seen as a positive though for the travelling Harps who found City much stronger opposition than when they came to Woollams.

Harpenden took the lead towards the end of the first half thanks to a powerful and well-struck low shot from 16-year-old Mac Hutton, pouncing on a rebound after a Mark Hoefield penalty corner.

The second half saw Cambridge dominate the shots on goal statistics but it wasn't until the final 10 minutes that they found a way past goalkeeper Andy King, named man of the match for a series of impressive saves.

The goal came after a melee inside the circle and despite the lateness, Cambridge still had chances to win it, Harry Kneale putting in a brave block to preserve parity.

Most Read

Harpenden surgery at centre of coronavirus case praised for response

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man in his 60s dies following St Albans crash

A picture of the incident on the A414. Picture: Derrick Davies

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hertfordshire

There are now at least four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Crane mix-up causes mayhem at St Albans market

A crane blocking the depot has caused disruption to St Albans market traders today. Picture: Laura Bill

St Albans primary school set to double number of reception places

St Peter's Primary School in St Albans. Picture: Google.

