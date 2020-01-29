Advanced search

What might have been for Harpenden but draw at Brentwood the least they deserved

PUBLISHED: 09:21 30 January 2020

Harry Kneale scored twice for Harpenden away to Brentwood. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Harry Kneale scored twice for Harpenden away to Brentwood. Picture: KARYN HADDON

A battling performance that was up there with the best of them this season earned Harpenden a 2-2 draw away to Brentwood.

The Essex side were second at the start of the day and had beaten Harpenden 5-3 on their visit to Woollams in October but two goals from Harry Kneale ensured Harps returned with a well-deserved point.

His first was a powerful low drive from the top of the circle while the second the complete opposite, a deft deflection to finish off a well-worked penalty corner routine.

Harpenden may think they should have got more out of the game too as those strikes put them 2-0 ahead at half-time but the home side responded strongly after the break with Andy King called into a man-of-the-match display between the pipes.

He was beaten twice in the last 10 minutes but the visitors could still have snatched with father and son duo Ali and Mac Hutson both going close.

They play Hertford at home on Saturday, although the match will take place at Hitchin Boys School due to pitch unavailability at Woollams.

