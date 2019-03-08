Harpenden washed away by deluge from both the weather and Brentwood
PUBLISHED: 16:37 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 15 October 2019
Archant
Harpenden were left feeling as wretched as the weather as they suffered a 5-3 loss to early East Hockey League Division Two South pacesetters Brentwood.
With incessant rain failing throughout at Woollams, Harpenden's performance was littered by numerous basic errors and cheap turnovers of possession.
The Essex side, who made it four wins from four, were 3-0 ahead by half-time and things didn't get much better for Harpenden after the break with another two goals conceded and a five-minute spell playing with just 10 men following a yellow card for Mike Grimshaw.
They finished with a flourish as Todd Baines, Reece Baker-Kiff and Mark Hoefield all scored in the latter stages of the contest but it was far too little and too late to alter the outcome.
Goalkeeper Andy King said: "Brentwood were deserving winners and the final score flattered us. We'll be hoping to get back on track on Saturday when we renew our rivalry with Hertford."