Harpenden washed away by deluge from both the weather and Brentwood

PUBLISHED: 16:37 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 15 October 2019

Harpenden V Brentwood - Russell Timms looks on as Danny Burgess drives forward for Harpenden. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Harpenden were left feeling as wretched as the weather as they suffered a 5-3 loss to early East Hockey League Division Two South pacesetters Brentwood.

Harpenden V Brentwood - Alex Weaver in action for Harpenden. Picture: KARYN HADDONHarpenden V Brentwood - Alex Weaver in action for Harpenden. Picture: KARYN HADDON

With incessant rain failing throughout at Woollams, Harpenden's performance was littered by numerous basic errors and cheap turnovers of possession.

Harpenden V Brentwood - Danny Burgess in action for Harpenden. Picture: KARYN HADDONHarpenden V Brentwood - Danny Burgess in action for Harpenden. Picture: KARYN HADDON

The Essex side, who made it four wins from four, were 3-0 ahead by half-time and things didn't get much better for Harpenden after the break with another two goals conceded and a five-minute spell playing with just 10 men following a yellow card for Mike Grimshaw.

Harpenden V Brentwood - Danny Burgess in action for Harpenden. Picture: KARYN HADDONHarpenden V Brentwood - Danny Burgess in action for Harpenden. Picture: KARYN HADDON

They finished with a flourish as Todd Baines, Reece Baker-Kiff and Mark Hoefield all scored in the latter stages of the contest but it was far too little and too late to alter the outcome.

Harpenden V Brentwood - Reece Baker-Kiff in action for Harpenden. Picture: KARYN HADDONHarpenden V Brentwood - Reece Baker-Kiff in action for Harpenden. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Goalkeeper Andy King said: "Brentwood were deserving winners and the final score flattered us. We'll be hoping to get back on track on Saturday when we renew our rivalry with Hertford."

