Solitary goal defeat for Harpenden against league leaders Blueharts

Harpenden's Mark Hoefield came off injured against Blueharts. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

The second half of Harpenden's season began with a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Blueharts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The East Hockey League Division Two South leaders were worthy of the victory too and could have won by a bigger margin had they not squandered a number of prime opportunities throughout the game.

Harpenden meanwhile struggled to cause them many problems at all although their cause wasn't helped by the absence of a number of key players plus an injury sustained by Mark Hoefield which saw him limp off midway through.

The Blueharts winner came in the second half following a period of prolonged pressure after Harpenden had conceded possession far too easily.

The visitors were able to break in numbers and ultimately had a free shot at the top of the circle, which was mishit but deflected in at close range.

But Harpenden will travel to struggling Felixstowe on Saturday, winners of just one game all season, full of belief they can get the win.