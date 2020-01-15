Advanced search

Solitary goal defeat for Harpenden against league leaders Blueharts

PUBLISHED: 15:33 15 January 2020

Harpenden's Mark Hoefield came off injured against Blueharts. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Harpenden's Mark Hoefield came off injured against Blueharts. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

The second half of Harpenden's season began with a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Blueharts.

The East Hockey League Division Two South leaders were worthy of the victory too and could have won by a bigger margin had they not squandered a number of prime opportunities throughout the game.

Harpenden meanwhile struggled to cause them many problems at all although their cause wasn't helped by the absence of a number of key players plus an injury sustained by Mark Hoefield which saw him limp off midway through.

The Blueharts winner came in the second half following a period of prolonged pressure after Harpenden had conceded possession far too easily.

The visitors were able to break in numbers and ultimately had a free shot at the top of the circle, which was mishit but deflected in at close range.

But Harpenden will travel to struggling Felixstowe on Saturday, winners of just one game all season, full of belief they can get the win.

Most Read

Singer George Ezra won’t be ‘riding shotgun’ after passing driving test in St Albans

Hertfordshire singer/songwriter George Ezra passed his driving test first time at St Albans test centre. Picture: Annalisa Communications

Woman found dead in St Albans

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Air ambulance lands as man seriously injured in St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Two people injured in multi-vehicle crash in St Albans

Firefighters from St Albans attended a four-car crash in Old London Road. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Man still in critical condition after St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Most Read

Singer George Ezra won’t be ‘riding shotgun’ after passing driving test in St Albans

Hertfordshire singer/songwriter George Ezra passed his driving test first time at St Albans test centre. Picture: Annalisa Communications

Woman found dead in St Albans

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Air ambulance lands as man seriously injured in St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Two people injured in multi-vehicle crash in St Albans

Firefighters from St Albans attended a four-car crash in Old London Road. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Man still in critical condition after St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Herts roads ‘poor relation’ to London for investment – but better than other eastern counties

Hertfordshire has had significant investment into its roads but less than in London. Picture: Danny Loo.

Thousands pledged for River Ver improvement project in St Albans

The low water levels at the River Ver in St Albans, which are set to be improved as part of the River Ver Revitalisation Project . Picture: Ver Valley Society

Solitary goal defeat for Harpenden against league leaders Blueharts

Harpenden's Mark Hoefield came off injured against Blueharts. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Tabard throw away lead to give Royston a first win of the year

George Gough got Tabard's only try in the loss to Royston. Picture: DANNY LOO

Woman found dead in St Albans

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in St Albans. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists