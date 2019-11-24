Advanced search

Poor showing from Harpenden costs them dear against Berkhamsted

PUBLISHED: 13:18 24 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:18 24 November 2019

Harry Kneale got Harpendens only goal against Berkhamsted. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Harpenden Hockey Club's men will want to put this result behind them as soon as possible after crashing to a 4-1 defeat at home to Berkhamsted.

It was a game that on paper at least they should've won, but the 4-1 defeat drops Harps down to sixth in East League Division Two South with their visitors now just three points and one place behind them.

They started strongly enough but couldn't capitalise in front of goal. Berko on the other hand they made the most of their solitary chance in the first half, scoring from a deflected penalty corner.

Harpenden did level before half-time, Harry Kneale scoring a spectacular overhead volley from a rebounded penalty corner, but that was as good as it got.

And a dreadful second half, topped off with a number of cards, allowed Berkhamsted to score three unanswered goals.

Harpenden go to third-placed Chelmsford on Saturday.

