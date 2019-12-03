Advanced search

Harpenden denied impressive win at Chelmsford by late equaliser

PUBLISHED: 09:39 04 December 2019

Harpenden keeper Andy King saved a penalty flick against Chelmsford. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Harpenden goalkeeper Andy King believes their 1-1 draw away to Chelmsford in East Hockey League Division Two South could help them finish the first part of the season on a high.

The Woollams-based side travelled on the back of two defeats in their last three which has just seen them lose contact slightly with the teams ahead of them.

But a goal from Mark Hoefield, following good play between him and Jim Neale, together with a penalty flick save from King looked to be enough to give Harpenden all three points.

A break with minutes remaining, and a unintended deflection, gave the hosts a point but King was still happy ahead of their final game of 2019 at Wapping on Saturday.

He said: "We were under pressure from Chelmsford throughout and they created numerous chances on goal.

"Not many teams will take points from their trip there. They are notoriouslt strong at home but we could have nicked the win."

Harpenden's star man was James Singer for a competitive midfield display.

