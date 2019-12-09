Late goal denies Harpenden a superb come-from-behind win at fortress Wapping

Mark Hoefield began the Harpenden comeback against Wapping. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Harpenden Hockey Club almost produced a stunning comeback away to Wapping before being pegged back to a 3-3 draw.

The hosts have turned their Lee Valley National Hockey Centre base into something of a fortress and this was only the second time someone has taken points off them at home this year.

That looked unlikely when they conceded two first-half goals from penalty corners but Mark Hoefield halved the deficit before the break with a deflection following good work on the right.

Some stirring words at half-time from coach David Thomas spurred the visitors to up their game even further and two quick-fire goals of their own, firstly from a Todd Baines penalty corner and then a close-range effort from Nick McLean put them ahead.

A red card for dissent issued to the home side increased their hopes but with almost the final play Wapping struck from another penalty corner.

Paul Nash had the last chance for Harpenden but his shot was saved and the game ended tied.