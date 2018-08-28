Frustrated Harpenden held to a draw in Wapping after drab encounter

Ali Barrett got the Harpenden goal against Wapping. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Harpenden Hockey Club’s men had a frustrating trip to the capital as they drew 1-1 away to Wapping.

The East Hockey League Division Two South clash was not one that will live long in the memory as neither side were able to gain the upper hand for too long.

Harpenden took the lead midway through the first half with Ali Barrett scoring from an unusual penalty corner routine.

But Wapping equalised with 10 minutes left to play in the contest, a just reward after having the better of the play for some time before.

But other than that goalmouth action was at a premium.

Harpenden skipper Nick Kimberley took the man of the match award for a solid game on his return from injury, making a couple of crucial interceptions and tackles in defence.

The result leaves Harpenden sixth in the table and hoping for much better luck when they host Bedford on Saturday.