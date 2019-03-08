Second successive Ovaltine Trophy win for Harpenden Golf Club's ladies

Harpenden Golf Club's ladies team, consisting of Michaela du Plessis, Mel Arnold, Rhona Finch, Cathy Gosling and Alison Franklin, retained their Hertfordshire County Scratch Champions crown. Archant

Harpenden Golf Club's Ladies capped a fine year for the club by retaining their Hertfordshire County Scratch Champions crown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Redbourn Lane-based golf club is celebrating its 125th anniversary year and had the honour of hosting the event.

In total 40 lady golfers from across the county took to the course to compete for four divisional titles.

Standing between the home club and a second successive title was a very strong team from Welwyn Garden City.

But the squad, which saw Mel Arnold and Alison Franklin join the trio of Michaela du Plessis, Rhona Finch and Cathy Gosling from last year's successful team, battled through to win 3-2 and lift the Ovaltine Trophy.

The 12 months of 2019 will go down in folklore at the club, not least for the anniversary celebrations and this title win.

They also hosted the Men's County Championship which saw more home success with Joss Gosling picking up the title.