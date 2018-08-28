Harpenden Hockey Club get 2019 off to a great start with a confident win over Blueharts

Harry Kneale got his first goal for Harpenden against Blueharts. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Harpenden Hockey Club got the second half of their season off to a great start with a 3-0 win over Blueharts.

And with results going their way elsewhere in Division Two South, they have made up ground on the sides in the top half of the table.

Harry Kneale’s first for the club and one for Tom Bunbury, a brave and clever deflection from a short corner, gave them a 2-0 half-time lead.

And Reece Baker-Kiff completed the win in the second half as Harpenden coasted to an easy win that they may think could have been bigger.

With skipper Nick Kimberley and goalkeeper Andy King both out injured, Dave Falk led the team well and Pascal Culverhouse kept a clean sheet in a confident performance between the sticks.

Tom Bleakley was man of the match for a shift full of energy and dynamic play.