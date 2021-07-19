Crawford innings the cream for Radlett in derby victory over Harpenden
- Credit: KARYN HADDON
A magnificent century from Fraser Crawford handed Radlett a valuable win over near neighbours Harpenden to move third in the Herts Cricket League.
With the match between leaders Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar cancelled due to some of the players from the latter needing to isolate, it gave a huge incentive for both Harpenden and Radlett to move closer.
In the end Crawford's 137 from 141 balls, a knock containing 19 fours and three sixes, saw Radlett home by six wickets.
Radlett are now just 16 points behind Welwyn with the same gap back to Harpenden who have slipped to fifth.
The home side won the toss and opted to bat in the glorious sunshine on The Common but they suffered a poor start with Nick Lamb out for two in the third over.
James Latham (26) and Danyaal Khalid (58) did their best to recover the situation but they were still in a spot of bother at 136-7.
That though brought Ashley Sivarajah to the crease and he batted with real fire, landing 73 in 54 balls as Harpenden got up to 232-9.
For Radlett Aum Patel was the top bowler, claiming 4-59, while there was 3-59 from Kabir Toor.
Harpenden had a couple of breakthroughs early on with William Wright the first man out for 15 and Ben Moffat going for 10.
Crawford though was in majestic form and it was when he teamed up Kabir Toor for the third wicket that the balance of the game swung firmly in Radlett's favour.
The pair put on 152 in almost 26 overs before Crawford's fine innings finally came to an end, bowled by Arthur Garrett and caught by Jake Pankhurst.
Toor would last a few more overs before Lamb and bowler William Downes got his wicket but he had got up to 55 by that point, with his side just 12 runs from victory.
That was delivered 20 balls later with a four from Jaahid Ali.
Lamb got the other two wickets himself to finish on 2-17.
Radlett host West Herts on Saturday with Harpenden going to Hertford.