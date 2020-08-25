Harpenden back on top of the podium after last over success against Hoddesdon

Andrew Neal hit a valuable 55 as Harpenden beat Hoddesdon. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

There were celebrations on The Common as Harpenden picked up their first win of the Herts Cricket League Premier Division season – beating Hoddesdon in the final over.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was their first success in the opening six games and came from a solid all-round team effort.

Hoddesdon won the toss and opted to bat, going on to make 212-6 from their 45 overs.

Rob Walters (30) and Ross Clarke (28) got them off to a good start with 56 for the first wicket but four had fallen by the time another 33 had been added to the total.

William Downes and Arthur Garrett were the main reason for that, as they would be for the majority of the innings, taking two wickets each.

Fortunately for the visitors they had Jayden Broodryk in fabulous form.

He went on to smash an unbeaten 89 in 80 deliveries, hitting four fours and two sixes.

Rob Jones provided some support late on but only 44 in the final three overs, 12 from Martin Brown, pushed the score up.

Downes just pipped Garratt to Harpenden’s best bowling figures, claiming 3-39 compared to 3-45.

Their reply followed a similar pattern to that of Hoddesdon.

Openers Nick Lamb and James Latham started in fine fettle, putting on 71 for the first wicket before the former departed for 34.

Latham stuck around though and he needed to as Jake Pankhurst and Dan Bradley were both out in quick succession, leaving the home side on 80-3.

At that point he was partnered with Andrew Neal and the pair not only settled the wobble but dragged Harpenden to the brink of victory.

They made 101 together before Latham went for 77, made off 100 balls and featuring eight fours.

That was in the second ball of the 40th over and the final delivery also put pay to Neal, his 55 coming from 63.

It meant with five overs to go Harpenden needed 31 to win with five wickets in hand.

Six were added in the next over and then thankfully another 15 followed, Meacock bagging successive fours.

He would go at the start of the penultimate over with five required and the impressive Luke Monger (3-33) made sure a final over was needed with two still to get.

They came off the first ball with Scott Galloway hitting the winning runs.