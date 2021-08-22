Rain gods Harpenden at it again as they close in on Radlett and top spot

Published: 12:19 PM August 22, 2021

Andrew Neal was among the runs as Harpenden moved up the Herts Cricket League Premier Division. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Harpenden took full advantage of yet another week of rain-affected matches and surprise results in the Herts Cricket League as they moved up to second in the Premier Division.

Their game at Hoddesdon was reduced and after winning the toss and putting the hosts into bat, they held them to 140-6 in 30 overs.

Rob Walters (46) and then Todd Sturdy (56) kept Hoddesdon in the hunt with Ashley Sivarajah taking 2-35.

The target was revised to 155 from 30 overs but Harpenden wasted little time in getting there, the winning run coming one ball into the 26th over.

Danyaal Khalid hit 45 and Andrew Neal 40, both at more than a run-a-ball, were the top scorers as Harps now find themselves just two points behind leaders Radlett with two games to go and within one win of securing a play-off place.

Radlett suffered a shock defeat at already-relegated Reed in yet another wet encounter.

The home side batted first and finished all out on 156 after 31.4 overs.

Robert Lankester managed 54 from 60 balls to give them a solid start, finally out with Reed at 92-2, but the rest of line-up couldn't score at a similar rate, Stuart Smith's 16 the best outside of the two openers.

Kabir Toor starred for the leaders with 5-11 in five ours while Aum Patel managed 3-27.

It meant Radlett needed a revised target of 179 from 32 overs and they ended up falling 14-runs short.

Victory had seemed more likely when Fraser Crawford (51) and Dominic Chatfield (54) put on 102 for the first wicket, the former the first one out to the last ball of the 20th over.

But with 77 required in 12 overs, they too suffered a disappointing run outside of their first two batsmen.

Jaahid Ali (16), Tom Jenkins (15) and Ben Moffatt (11) were the only others to make double figures but with two overs to go, the match was still in the balance.

Radlett required 20 and still had four wickets in hand but Ed Wharton took two successive wickets and then Kapil Dave did the same in the final over as Reed picked up the victory.

Radlett host Potters Bar in the penultimate round of fixtures while Harpenden go to Welwyn Garden City.